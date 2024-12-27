Bridgerton Season 4 Begins Production, Teases New Faces and Returning Stars; DEETs Inside
Netflix shares festive sneak peek of Bridgerton Season 4 cast at their table read as they begin production. Find the details inside.
Bridgerton Season 4 has begun production as Netflix teased snaps of the stellar cast's table read, capturing their sizzling chemistry. Lady Whistledown is ready to uncover some fresh scandals as well as welcome this season's fresh diamond, Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, who has starred as young Kasha in HBO's Dune: Prophecy series.
The popular Netflix series is set to return for its fourth season in Regency-era London, reportedly in 2026. The new season has begun filming, and both returning actors and newcomers convened for a table read as Netflix shared some candid behind-the-scenes shots offering fans a festive sneak peek, deeming the shoot a merry holiday tradition.
"Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!", captioned the carousel of pictures.
The upcoming season is centered on Luke Thompson's character of Benedict Bridgerton, starring the character in a tale of love and self-discovery. Ha also becomes part of the cast as Sophie Baek, his romantic counterpart. He and his co-star together posed casually during their table read, giving the fan a glimpse of their off-screen chemistry.
Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Violet Bridgerton; Hannah Dodd, who portrays Francesca Bridgerton; and Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, made appearances. Among the familiar faces were also Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), returning once again. In addition, newcomers Katie Leung who stars as Lady Araminta Gun, and Isabella Wei who plays Posy Li also appeared at the table read.
Production for Season 4 started in September on the new backlot of the UK's Shepperton Studios. Series regulars include new recruits such as Leung, Wei, and Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs.
There's a lot to look forward to as Bridgerton Season 4 changes the scene to the artistic and free-spirited second son, Benedict. Having witnessed the marriages of his brothers, he still isn't ready to settle down until he finds himself enthralled by a mysterious "Lady in Silver" at a masquerade ball thrown by his mother.
