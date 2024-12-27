Bridgerton Season 4 Begins Production, Teases New Faces and Returning Stars; DEETs Inside

Explore All Korean Categories

When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin take the stage together for first time in new episode

"Oh, no...": BLACKPINK's Rosé apologizes to Korean mother after toddler goes viral for untimely APT singing; know more

Song Joong Ki reveals Kim Ji Won introduced him to EFFECTIVE skincare tool that helped him; know more

ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD jumps to No 169 on Billboard 200; becomes their first album to spend 17 weeks on chart

GOT7 to hold 11th debut anniversary concerts in Seoul on February 1 and 2 after WINTER HEPTAGON album release; Report

SEVENTEEN's BSS announces 2nd single album TELEPARTY releasing on 8 Jan 2025; unveils youth spirit in first teaser

ILLIT’s Magnetic surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify; becomes fastest debut track by K-pop group to do so

When the Stars Gossip teaser: Lee Min Ho hints at secret space mission while Gong Hyo Jin takes command in upcoming rom-com; Watch

Lee Min Ho details DANGEROUS car accident that kept him in hospital for a year; recalls being 'jealous' of Jung Il Woo