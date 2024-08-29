Brittany Mahome Shares Adorable Moment Of her Husband And 3-Year-Old Daughter Sterling Skye

Brittany Mahomes has once again shared an emotional moment between her NFL superstar husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their daughter Sterling Skye through her social media account. Brittany, the athletic wife of an NFL player, is equally active on social media platforms. She took to her social media account on Wednesday, August 28, and made her followers go all aww with a sweet video where her husband and baby girl were bonding over some mushy moments.

The video clip included Patrick Mahomes, the famous quarterback from the Kansas City Chiefs, who spent some quiet time with their 3-year-old daughter reading books. The two of them were lounging comfortably on a sofa into some book, which Brittany could not resist sharing with her followers. She wrote poignantly alongside the video, "My heart ????????," to tell a million stories about just how much she adores such family moments. Her post included tagging Patrick—a quiet acknowledgment of this blend of an icon in the world of sports, but most importantly, a deserving father of two children.

Yet, the tender family moment couldn't come at a worse time when Brittany Mahomes was in the thick of a social media debate. The former soccer player went through a few awful days due to reportedly liking a post by former President Donald Trump on August 13th. The backlash was immediate, as many questioned her political stance.

Advertisement

It was against this criticism that Brittany decided to post a message on her Instagram Stories that fit the climate of social justice. That was originally posted by another user, who said, "Contrary to the tone of the world today, you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind." This message was to drive home the point of kindness and understanding, even when opinions differ. Brittany made sure to reiterate the notion, encouraging her followers to ponder the statement. She even wrote under the repost, "Read that again!".

Meanwhile, as the online spat was brewing, Brittany Mahomes went to social media with some real news about what was important: her family. Sharing shots of Sterling from summer outings and their excitement about another baby addition, Brittany and Patrick have a 1-year-old son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. In a recent interview, the couple, already proud not to keep mum about the joys of parenthood, announced they're expecting a third child to add to their soon-to-be family of five.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brittany Mahomes Issues Powerful Response to Growing Backlash for Liking Donald Trump Post