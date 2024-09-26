Brooke Shields Reveals How Her Daughters Reacted After Watching Her Pretty Baby Documentary: 'It Was A Bad Mom Move...'

Brooke Shields recently revealed how her daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy reacted after watching her two-part documentary film Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. In the documentary, Sheilds reflected on her childhood, her early days in modeling, and her journey to becoming a successful actress. She also opened up about her feelings about being sexualized as a young girl when she began her career in showbiz. Read on further to know more details!

Brooke Shields recently appeared on Jennie Garth's podcast I Choose Me, where she discussed her decision to make the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields and revealed her daughters' reactions. Shields mentioned that she believed it was the right time to release the film, explaining that the documentary served as a broader discussion about the "sexualization of young women" in society, expanding beyond just her personal story.

She added, "And I was the conduit to a bigger conversation. And that, to me, is the biggest gift of all." Garth then asked the actress whether her daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, and Grier Hammond Henchy, "see the reason that you did it?" to which she replied, "One of them did, the other one did not," explaining that her younger daughter Grier "will forever be angry with me."

The Mother of the Bride actress revealed that her Grier felt caught off guard by the information in the documentary, saying, "It was a bad mom move on my part." The actress explained that she didn't set her daughter up for it, and knowing that Grier dislikes being "surprised," the situation left her feeling "cold-cocked."

Shields added that she assumed everything would be fine, thinking her daughter would understand that she was "healthy and not damaged." The actress said, "I thought she would be able to look at us now and think, like, 'Wow, you've come a long way' and 'Isn't that great?'"

Shields shared that her younger daughter, Grier, said she would "never be okay" with the situation, noting that she made it clear that she would never accept anything "bad happening" to her.

Her older daughter, Rowan, took a more reflective approach, as the actress revealed, "My older daughter really thought about it and said, 'Well, it was tough. I don't need to see that again, but women need to see this.'''

Brooke Shields added that Rowan’s "maturity" helped her understand it differently. She then expressed uncertainty about her younger daughter, saying she wasn't sure if her 18-year-old would "get any better. I don't know if she's going to."