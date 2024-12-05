Can You Guess What Pete Davidson Bought With His First SNL Paycheck And How Much It Was?

Pete Davidson recently went back in the days, talking about how much he was paid for Saturday Night Live. The actor who is now one of the most highly acclaimed comedians starred in the NBC sketch show from 2014 to 2022.

As seen on Instagram, the actor from Bodies Bodies Bodies shared how much he had earned for each episode of SNL, in a video for New York Magazine.

“Do you guys know what they pay us? It’s like three grand an episode,” the Big Time Adolescence actor stated in the social media video clip.

Davidson then went on to recall what had he bought from the first Saturday Night Live paycheck, “I think I got dinner!”

Pete Davidson's sketch on the aforementioned show includes Roundtable as well as Jasmine and Alladin.

Besides the actor from The Suicide Squad, other stars who were previously associated with the show had opened up about what they had bought from their first SNL paycheck as well.

In the same video, Jason Sudeikis, former cast member and writer of Saturday Night Live recalled that he paid rent of his apartment in New York City, which was the “biggest purchase I made after writing on SNL the first year.”

Meanwhile, even Rachel Dratch used her money to pay her apartment rent.

Similarly, other SNL stars such as James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Seth Meyers, and Cheri Oteri, too came forth sharing what they had bought from their first paycheck.

According to Oteri, she had bought a sofa, which she got “reupholstered three or four times.”

Talking in the video, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bowen Yang, and Sarah Silverman mentioned that they had instead chosen to buy something luxurious.

Louis-Dreyfus stated that she had bought a pair of shoes that were out of her budget, while Yang too bought “a pair of Gucci shoes.”

Talking about his time on the highly acclaimed TV show, Pete Davidson is known to bring a lot of memorable moments to it, such as his Weekend Update.

