‘It's All I Have Left': Pete Davidson Opens Up About One Substance That He Cannot Give Up

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs.

Pete Davidson has been open about his struggle with substance abuse and his battle with mental health. During his recent show, the comedian and actor was vocal about stopping the usage of drugs, but there is one substance that he cannot hit pause on at the moment.

Which substance was Pete Davidson talking about?

On Saturday, during his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that he still cannot give up weed even after getting clean from other drugs, according to the Daily Mail.

He addressed the audience saying, “I can’t quit (weed) yet. It’s all I have left.” During his show, he said that he did “coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t.” Davidson added that all he has is weed left, it's almost over but he is holding on for a little bit longer.

As per Page Six, back in August 2023, Davidson experimented with Ketamine as a depression treatment. The sources reveal to the outlet that at that time, he was out of rehab to help with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

The source shared with the publication that the Meet Cute actor daily goes for “tune-ups” and to take mental breaks.

Another insider told the outlet that the actor is aware of when to take breaks so he can focus on himself and learn to deal with his issues with PTSD.

More about Pete Davidson’s accident

The comedian met with an accident back in March 2023. He along with his former girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car crash.

As per the publication’s report, Davidson was driving his Mercedes Benz at “100 miles per hour”, when he struck a fire hydrant and crashed into a house’s garage in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Later, the charges against him were dropped. The comedian told the audience during the Saturday show that he missed seeing the stop sign and decided to crash into a house instead of a pedestrian he almost hit.

He said that he saw a house and thought that one cannot die if they hit a house as in sitcoms they usually go through it, per the Daily Mail.

For his punishment, Davidson was required to serve 50 community service hours and a “safe driving course.” Additionally, he also had to see a morgue and a hospital to face the deadly results of making risky decisions, per the article by Page Six.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

