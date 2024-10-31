Pete Davidson Maintains Strong Friendships With Almost All His Exes, Reveals Source

Pete Davidson is reportedly single and doing really well. The comedian, known for his roles on Saturday Night Live and Bupkis, is said to be “back in the swing of things” after seeking mental health treatment over the summer.

As per People's source, Davidson “looks better and healthier than he’s ever looked, and he’s feeling happy.” This positive outlook follows a series of high-profile relationships that have kept him in the public eye.

Davidson's most recent relationship was with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. The couple dated for about 10 months before parting ways in July. According to the source, the split was amicable, with no hard feelings. “Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn. It just ran its course,” the insider stated.

Before dating Cline, Davidson was linked to Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star. They sparked romance rumors in December 2022, but their relationship ended in August 2023 after less than a year together.

Davidson's relationship with Wonders followed his well-publicized romance with Kim Kardashian. The two dated for approximately nine months before breaking up in August 2022. During their time together, they made several appearances at notable events, including the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the 2022 Met Gala.

Davidson’s past relationships also include model Emily Ratajkowski, whom he dated for about two months, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who he saw for almost five months. He was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande.

One of the standout features of Davidson's romantic life is his ability to maintain friendships with almost all of his exes. The source mentioned that he’s “still friends with pretty much all his exes.” This supportive circle includes Kardashian, with whom he still communicates occasionally. “He’s a good guy, and they root for him,” the source stated.

In a March 2023 episode of the Real Ones podcast, Davidson addressed the scrutiny he faces regarding his dating life. He stated, “I’m in my 20s, and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting.”

Davidson has been in show business for much of his life, and he finds it puzzling that his dating history attracts so much attention. “In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting,” he stated.

