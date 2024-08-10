‘Can't Do It Anymore': SEAL Team Star David Boreanaz Set To Leave Drama After 7th Season To Help His Body Rest

David Boreanaz, despite his passion for portraying the realities of the SEALs, has decided to take a break from the intense physical demands of the Paramount+ series. The actor will leave the military drama following the seventh and final season of SEAL Team, which is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Sunday, August 11.

Boreanaz, 55, acknowledges the strain on his body and explains that while he takes good care of himself, the rigorous physical demands have taken their toll. “My body just can’t do it anymore!...I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to,” he candidly shared in a new interview with People ahead of the SEAL Team Season 7 premiere.

He emphasized the commitment he and his co-stars have made to authentically portray the lives of elite soldiers, noting that “there were no shortcuts” in filming the physical scenes and that they underwent intense training.

The father of two recounted a particularly challenging experience, saying he once carried a 250 lb stunt double on his back and twisted his ankle after tripping on a rock. “My ankle is ballooning, but I had to keep going. You learn from the SEALs how to push through pain,” the Bones star added. He described the SEALs as men who, even when facing severe injuries, would make jokes as a coping mechanism.

Boreanaz also revealed that he has undergone four MRIs in the past four months due to injuries to his knees, hips, and shoulders from the demanding role.

Nevertheless, the actor, best known for his portrayal of Angel in WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has received recognition from real Navy SEAL members for the “true representation” of their lives in the military. Boreanaz expresses deep gratitude for knowing that his work has resonated with many from the profession.

As his long journey with SEAL Team, which debuted in 2017, comes to an end, the actor looks forward to the break, though he admits that relaxation isn't quite his forte. “Vacations are good until, like, the second day, and then I’m bouncing my knees thinking about what we’re going to do next,” he shared. According to sources, he is already attached to new projects.

Boreanaz, also a TV producer and director, finds fulfillment in work, which serves as his form of relaxation. He struggles to quiet his mind and is eager to dive into his next project, reflecting his long TV career.

Despite his busy schedule, Boreanaz values being present and emphasizes this as the foundation of his work ethic. For now, he plans to spend quality time with his two children, Jaden, 22, and Bella, 15.

Previous seasons of SEAL Team are available to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes of Season 7 set to air weekly starting August 11.

