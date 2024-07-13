Outlander Treat Fans With New Images Of The Upcoming Season 7 Part 2 And Its Prequel Blood Of My Blood; Checkout

STARZ has released the first images for Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander and given fans an exciting glimpse of the upcoming prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

This new series will explore the backstories of some beloved characters from the Outlander universe. The 10-episode first season is set in two different periods and is currently being filmed in Scotland, aiming for a 2025 release.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood focuses on the lives and relationships of Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield), in World War I-era England, and Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands.

The series will highlight these parallel love stories, providing fans with deeper insights into the origins of the characters they love.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 shares new glimpses

STARZ has announced that the second half of Outlander Season 7 will premiere on November 22, coinciding with World Outlander Day. New episodes will be released weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app and other platforms, with TV broadcasts at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada.

Alongside the Season 7 news, STARZ revealed plans for an eighth and final season, currently in production with 10 episodes. Three new characters join Season 8: Kieran Bew as Captain Charles Cunningham, Frances Tomelty as his mother Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

In Season 7's first half, Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian returned to Scotland amidst the Revolutionary War, facing tough choices between family and homeland. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna confront new challenges over time, threatening their family's unity. While Jamie and Claire's marriage faces trials of time.

Who is behind the Outlander prequel?

Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner and executive producer for both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is joined by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg as executive producers.

Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television under their production company, Tall Ship Productions. The prequel series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television and will be available on all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

Stay tuned for more updates on Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024.