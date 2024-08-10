'He's Been Working Nonstop': Source Shares Ben Affleck's Life Update Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck has kept busy by spending significant time working the whole summer, while Jennifer Lopez spent the last two months in New York, initially also working by co-chairing the 2024 MET Gala and promoting her Netflix film Atlas. She, however, took the past couple of weeks off to vacation in Italy, enjoy lunches with friends, go cycling, and celebrate her 55th birthday in the city.

Ben, for his part, is "doing well", as he stays at a rental home in Brentwood, California, a source told People recently. The actor, 52, “thrives when he’s busy and he's been working nonstop,” the source added. The Gone Girl star’s kids are still off from school, and he spends a lot of time with them too, per the insider.

Affleck and Lopez’s marriage has overwhelmed headlines and has been the subject of intense public scrutiny since May, though the pair put on a united front at his daughter Violet’s high school graduation party that same month.

Violet, 18, also spent time with Lopez in New York recently, suggesting Affleck’s eldest is particularly close to her.

Besides Violet, Affleck shares Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

ALSO READ: 'The Graduation Was A Big Deal': Source Says Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Putting 'Kids First' Amid Alleged Marriage Troubles

The latter recently returned to L.A. and began hunting for a new home after the couple listed their $60 million Beverly Hills marital mansion for sale.

Advertisement

“It hasn't been the easiest summer for him,” the source told the aforementioned publication, adding, “He's just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Affleck has kept busy in recent months by filming a sequel to his 2016 action thriller The Accountant. He also has several other projects in the works, on which he serves as a writer and director, including two movies he and Matt Damon produced that feature Lopez as an actor: Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

Amazon MGM Studios released first-look images of the former film on Tuesday, August 8. The biopic chronicles the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who, despite being born with one leg, won an NCAA championship in 2011. Lopez portrays the wrestler’s mother, Judy, in the film.

The flick doesn't feature Affleck as an actor and will appear at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival in September before making its way to select theaters across the States and the U.K.

Advertisement

As Lopez returned to the West Coast recently, a source told People on August 6 that she and Affleck are “moving on separately.”