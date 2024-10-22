'Can’t Even Breathe...': Cardi B Lashes Out On Prank Caller For Sending Child Protective Services To Her Home

Cardi B slams anonymous prank caller for sending child protective services to her house. According to the mom-of-two, the authorities came over to her house at 11 pm while her kids were asleep based on a prank call allegedly accusing her of child abuse. The Grammy-winning singer lashed out at the convict on her Instagram Live.

“So I wanna make this very f–king clear and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said. “Motherf–kers have taken s–t too f–king far when you mess with my f–king kids.” She further threatened the anonymous caller that she’d get to the bottom of the issue and that he or she would have to face the consequences of their actions.

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f–king house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping. Are you f–king dumb?” she added. In the video, she told listeners that she’d been sick for many days and had been in the hospital since Saturday, October 19.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker continued her backlash adding that they are the only people of color in their neighborhood and for police to come unannounced at such a late hour was distasteful. She further threatened to sue CPS for coming to her house “at whatever the f–k time it is.” Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus also vowed to sue the person behind the prank call.

“I’m gonna hire the best private investigator in the whole f–king country because y’all take joking and y’all take s–t a little too far,” she continued. She reassured her fans that her children — daughter Kulture 6, son Wave 3, and an infant born last month —were under great care with access to as many luxuries as possible.

“They go to the best school, my daughter f–king school tuition f–king fees is $45,000,” she said adding that her newborn’s nanny costs $700 per day. She claimed to be spending more money on her kids than she ever did on clothes for herself. Continuing her threats, the rapper vowed to find the culprit.

“If you’re a boy, my baby father is gonna beat you the f–k up. If you’re a woman, me and Hennessy are gonna beat you the f–k up because you playing with my motherf–king kids,” she said referencing her sister.