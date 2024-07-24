Captain America: Brave New World Alternate Trailer; Marvel Drops President Ross Assassination Attempt Scene After Trump Pennsylvania Shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

After the trailer of Captain America: Brave New World that was released earlier this month, it received mixed response, with everyone saying that the old good days of Marvel are back. However, an alternate trailer was recently dropped with a scene cut from the middle. The altered scene was focused on President Ross and Isaiah Bradley.

Alternate trailer of Captain America: Brave New World

The Captain America: Brave New World trailer had us amazed with the new suit of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America being in focus, and we even had our first look at Giancarlo Esposito’s character, who was seen as a stealth soldier. With all of that, the ending of the trailer had its viewers shocked and excited as Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross was seen in his alter ego, Red Hulk.

While a lot was being enjoyed in the trailer, another alternate clip was dropped on Marvel India’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

This new clip does have almost all the scenes from the first trailer, except one. The sequence that shows a mind-controlled Isaiah Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly, taking a shot at Ford’s President Ross has been cut.

Now, the recently released trailer does not show Bradley opening fire at Ross through the glass during his speech. Instead, it simply shows Bradley standing up and then making havoc as he is chased by a few agents. He is even seen throwing a table at the agents, and they chase him.

This new trailer has been seemingly altered following the tragic incident that involved former US President Donald Trump. Trump had recently survived a life-threatening assassination attempt.

The new trailer of Captain America: Brave New World will be shown in movie theaters ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s screening.

About Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the superhero’s storyline. However, this time, instead of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers being the titular character, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, will be wielding the shield of Captain America.

Similarly, following the tragic passing of William Hurt, the character of Thaddeus Ross will be played by Harrison Ford this time. Other speculated actors are Liv Tyler, who will be returning as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

