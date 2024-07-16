Will Mark Ruffalo Appear In Captain America: Brave New World? Explored

Fans are buzzing over Mark Ruffalo's latest Marvel (maybe) slip-up! He seemed to confirm his return to Captain America: Brave New World at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. In response to Anne Thompson's question about whether he'd appear in the 2025 movie, Ruffalo nodded and said, "Yeah." Well, sources later felt that he wouldn't be in it and he misunderstood. Despite the mix-up, Ruffalo's comment went viral, especially with the debut trailer hinting at Red Hulk's entrance, setting the stage for an action-packed MCU future.

It's another strike from Mark Ruffalo!

In a Q&A at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, the recent Oscar nominee confirmed he would reprise his role as the Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. Upon being asked whether he would appear in the 2025 feature film, Ruffalo nodded. “Are you allowed to talk about that?” asked Anne Thompson, the moderator. “Yeah,” Ruffalo said. “It’s going to be great!”

However, multiple sources indicate that Ruffalo won't be appearing in Brave New World. Rather than saying he would appear in Brave New World, he thought he was agreeing that it is one of Marvel's next films. Further cementing Ruffalo's reputation for Marvel-related PR gaffes.

It was, however, Ruffalo's one-word response that became viral on social media on Monday because it played into popular expectations that Harrison Ford would also transform into Red Hulk, the comic book alter ego of President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the movie opposite Anthony Mackie's titular superhero. Nevertheless, Marvel has not confirmed this plot development, and when Ford was asked in June 2023 if he would be the crimson rage monster, Ford responded, “What is Red Hulk? ”

What details can we catch from the teaser of Brave New World?

Aside from that, Captain America: Brave New World's trailer teases the introduction of Red Hulk into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the actors whose roles are featured in the trailer are Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Captain America), Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (Falcon), Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns (Leader), and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

There's no doubt that fans will be wondering what this means for the film and the MCU going forward once they catch a glimpse of Red Hulk at the end of the trailer. In the trailer, President Thaddeus Ross calls Sam Wilson and proposes making Captain America an official tool of the U.S. military. The fact that other players, including Leader, have their say on world events obviously doesn't sit well with Sam.

As seen in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Isaiah attempts to kill Thaddeus Ross. The action is also plentiful, as Sam shows off his new flying abilities. Sam gets some choice words from Thaddeus Ross at one point, pointing out that he's not Steve Rogers. Sam concurs.

The trailer ends with Red Hulk slamming Captain America's shield into the ground. It appears as if Sam gets into a fight with Red Hulk, which seems one-sided but of course there's plenty Marvel is leaving out.

