Captain Carter's Next MCU Appearance Gets Revealed; Here’s What We Know

With Captain Carter, Marvel Studios is gearing up for an epic trip within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The adored character played by Hayley Atwell is set to take center stage in the upcoming third season of What If...? Reportedly, the character will also feature in Avengers: Secret Wars, according to source Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus. This news showcases how Captain Carter's character transitioned from an animated character to being incorporated into the vast MCU.

Hayley Atwell talks about her role as Captain Carter

According to trusted insider Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus, Captain Carter will "be back in What If…? Season 3 and will also be one of the characters in play for Secret Wars."

Considering how eager fans are about Secret Wars as they expect it to bring characters from throughout the MCU Multiverse, it makes sense that Marvel Studios would want to include Captain Carter due to her increasing popularity.

For those who do not know, Captain Carter is a different Peggy Carter who became a super soldier and followed a different path than Steve Rogers.

In a Collider interview back in July 2023, Hayley Atwell said, “What a great thing to be spreading, you know, for particularly younger people watching that going oh you can be brilliant at your job and not get the credit that you deserve, but that doesn't stop you from cultivating a strong sense a healthy sense of self-esteem.”

She further added, ”And I love that; however, I now would want her and I would love that to have been developed that she does get that validation because getting the validation from the outside world opens up opportunities for her to have more agency in the jobs that she’s doing on the role that she’s playing, so I would hope that you know the progression of her character just becomes someone who isn't sort of, oh well, you know, I’ll fight the good fight from the office, and I know that I’m good.”

“I’m going, like oh, let’s have that in more front and center now, and I think that seems to be what audiences are wanting from characters like her,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell is back in her beloved role as Captain Carter. During the first two seasons of the Disney+ series What If...?, she played the character in several episodes. Furthermore, in the live-action movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Atwell portrayed a different Captain Carter who was linked to the Illuminati and originally from Earth-838. Fans should still have realistic expectations, though, since Captain Carter will make an appearance in Secret Wars.

Marvel Cinematic Universe sluggishly developing towards Secret Wars

Marvel: Secret Wars, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, is anticipated to be a direct sequel to the unnamed Avengers 5 film. Marvel Studios has been hinting at the upcoming crossover event, especially in Multiverse of Madness, where the term ‘incursion’ was uttered, even if plot details are still being kept under wraps.

This phrase alludes to the impending collision of two universes and was taken from the 2015 Secret Wars comic book event. Notably, other MCU productions have also explored the complexities of the MCU Multiverse, including No Way Home, The Marvels, and the Disney+ series Loki. There are rumors that the next movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, will provide an additional foundation for Secret Wars.

Concludingly, Marvel's vast multiverse saga, which promises exciting crossovers and monumental confrontations, will see Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter return in What If...? Season 3 and maybe appear in Avengers: Secret Wars.

