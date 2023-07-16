Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible 7 shows solid gains on Saturday at Indian Box Office; Netts Rs 16.25 crores

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and many others, observed its biggest theatrical day in India as it collected in the range of Rs 15.75 to Rs 16.75 crores nett on its fourth day in India. The 7th installment of the celebrated franchise, grew by over 70 percent on day 4 and from the looks of it, the fifth day should match the Saturday numbers if not better it. The film has collected Rs 46.50 crores approximately after 4 days and the 5 day weekend will be around 62 - 63 crores nett which is very solid, although lower than what was projected earlier.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Collects Rs 11.25 Crores Nett In Top 3 National Chains In India On Day 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is really turning it on in the top 3 national chains in India. It collected Rs 11.25 crores nett from the 3 national chains on day 4, becoming the only Hollywood film of 2023 in India to manage this number. The film will hope to match it or better it on Sunday. The highest single day nett for a Hollywood film in 2023 still stays with Fast X and it will be tough for M:I7 to match it on Sunday although there is a certain possibility. Difference between both these films is that Fast X had greater mass support as a result of which it could do better business outside big centres. A normal trend from here on should ensure that Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 emerges as the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2023 in India but no comments can be made for now as it faces a couple of stiff competitors next week. Regardless, M:I7 is all set to emerge as the highest grossing Mission Impossible film in India, thus carrying on with the tradition of the preceding film bettering the previous film, forward. Talking about global projections, the extended weekend numbers are pegged at around 225 to 250 million dollars

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

Total = Rs 46.50 crores nett in 4 days

