Mission Impossible 7 Day 3 India Box Office: Tom Cruise film sees slight growth on Friday; Netts Rs9.25 crores

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg had a good third day at the Indian box office as it netted Rs 9.25 crores. The film observed slight growth on its first Friday but the expectations for the film were to see better growth percentage. The 3 day India total stands at Rs 30.25 crores nett and the next couple of days should see solid jumps. At the moment, the Tom Cruise led star vehicle is heading towards an extended India weekend of Rs 60 - 62 crores nett. These numbers are lower than early projections but not bad in any stretch of imagination.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has got glowing reviews and one would hope that the film holds well over the weekdays so that it can enter the Rs 100 crore nett India club in its eventual run. Had there been higher growth on Friday at the India box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore nett India mark would have been a no brainer. Regardless, MI7 will become the highest grossing Mission Impossible film in India in its extended first week itself. At present, the film is projected to end its India theatrical run below Fast X, primarily due to less mass support. Talking about the global weekend projections, they are pegged at around 225 - 250 million dollars.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Total = Rs 30.25 crores nett in 3 days

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

