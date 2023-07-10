Mission Impossible 7 Review: Dear box office, Tom Cruise is at your rescue with this cinematic spectacle

Mission Impossible is one of the biggest movie franchises in the world, and Tom Cruise one of the biggest stars. So when you walk into the cinema hall, you are naturally overwhelmed with expectations, and director Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One lives up to that hype. It isn’t obviously faultless, but isn’t perfection overrated anyway…

Plot

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team return for a super challenging mission to battle a faceless enemy largely described as ‘The Entity’ backed by artificial intelligence. If not stopped it will have a deadly impact on the world. So in this adrenaline filled globe trotting adventure, the IMF agent battles multiple roadblocks including a dangerous villain Gabriel, to make sure this power does not fall into the wrong hands.

What’s Hot?

One of the biggest USPs of the Mission Impossible franchise is action, and McQuarrie’s part 7 does not disappoint in that aspect. In fact, the sequences in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One have gone up several notches higher with sleek and stylish choreography, which is not just engaging but also hilariously entertaining. Especially the pre interval chase sequence set in Rome truly keeps you at the edge of your seat. Even the climax sequence has been designed with multiple layers of challenges, which keeps you hooked till the very end.

Additionally, these scenes are set in some stunning picturesque locations. McQuarrie’s vision along with cinematographer Fraser Taggart’s camera work beautifully combines both action and the setting on the big screen. Eddie Hamilton’s editing is sharp, while Lorne Balfe’s music adds so much value to the impressive visuals. VFX is top class, and the dialogues are laden with swag and savage.

What’s Not?

The story is predictable, and it’s the action or rather its sophisticated execution, which add the much required chills and thrills to the narrative. Furthermore, there are a few talky sequences, which are quite lengthy and borderline pompous. These could have been edited much in advance on paper, before putting it to life in front of the lens. Especially, the description of ‘The Entity’ and its impact could have been explained with a more sharper approach. There was scope to bring down the overall run time a little as well!

Performances

Ethan Hunt, as a character, has built a loyal fan following over the years, and Tom Cruise makes sure that he doesn’t let his admirers down. Hunt’s empathy has been beautifully combined with his commitment towards his mission, and Cruise manages to effortlessly convey that on the big screen. Hayley Atwell as Grace plays the perfect ally to Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Grace experiences an array of emotions as she gets to know Hunt during the narrative, and Atwell portrays those feelings quite well in the film. Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn are consistent, while Ilsa Faust’s (played by Rebecca Ferguson) track will make you emotional. Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel stands out.

Final Verdict

Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible 7 headlined by Tom Cruise, with its entertaining and engaging approach, will set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

