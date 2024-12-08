'Cared Deeply About People': Robin Williams' Son Recalls How His Father Taught Him Kindness Through Philanthropic Gestures

Late actor Robin Williams' son Zak reflected on his father's kind spirit. In an interview with People magazine at the 12th Annual Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations gala, Robin's elder son opened up about the actor's philanthropic nature.

Zak recalled accompanying his father for walks in the streets of San Francisco as a little kid and how Robin would stop by a homeless person and say, "'Hey boss, what can I do for you?'" and then they'd give "meals, food, money" to that person. Zak admitted that his father's compassion gave him an important lesson about kindness.

"He cared deeply about people in need, and I think for me, he opened my eyes to really what kindness was all about," he added. Ever since the comedian's passing at age 63 in 2014, Zak and his siblings Zelda and Cody promised to continue Robin's philanthropic legacy.

"It was deeply important to him to help improve the human condition, and that extends beyond helping people laugh and learn about themselves," Zak says about his late father. According to Zak, the actor wanted to materially support organizations — Challenged Athletes Foundation, the [Christopher & Dana Reeve] Foundation, and St. Jude's, among many others — by helping them raise funds and awareness.

The siblings are more than obliged to carry on the "extremely important" work that meant the world to the Good Will Hunting actor. They can envision an extension of what Robin had wanted and are naturally helping develop resilience for folks, especially young people. "And as a family, we feel it's a natural way to honor his legacy," Zak — whom Robin welcomed with first wife Valerie Velardi in 1983 — said.

Recently, Zak posted a heartfelt tribute honoring his late father's legacy on his 10th death anniversary. "Dad, it's hard to believe it's been 10 years," he wrote in the caption. "Today, I'm reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us — your family, your friends, and everyone you met," he added.

Apart from doing philanthropic work in memory of his father, Zak has been the chairman of Glenn Close's nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, which works on breaking the mental health stigma and spreading awareness around the issue.