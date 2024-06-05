Caroline Stanbury Opens Up About Her Plastic Surgery And Ozempic Use; Calls It 'Best Tool' For 'Midlife Crisis'

Caroline Stanbury, the 48-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Dubai, recently revealed she underwent facial plastic surgery after losing weight with Ozempic. Speaking candidly on her podcast, Uncut, and Uncensored, alongside her husband Sergio Carrallo, Stanbury shared that her significant weight loss took a toll on her body and face, prompting her to have her cheeks "rebuilt" for a more youthful appearance.

According to the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Dubai star, who was previously engaged to Prince Andrew, she had her cheeks 'rebuilt' to appear more youthful. On Uncut and Uncensored, her podcast with husband Sergio Carrallo (29) she also warned listeners about continually getting facial fillers.

Regarding the surgery, she said, "I feel great because it takes a toll on your body and your face. Thus, you lose the youthfulness of a full cheek. He has built my cheeks up, I don't know how he did it."

Sergio couldn't help but gush over Caroline's revamped look, saying that from his vantage point, he saw "this shiny little mountain" under her eyes, likening it to a freshly sculpted cheek. He expressed his delight, calling it "so beautiful."

Caroline, on the other hand, took a moment to dish out some beauty wisdom. Her advice was to dissolve old fillers before getting new ones. Over the years, she confessed, she had layered filler upon filler. Her recent procedure was half dedicated to removing all that excess filler, plus an additional three and a half inches from her neck.

For those not quite ready to take the facelift plunge, Caroline advised starting with dissolving old fillers. It's best to consult a highly skilled doctor instead of piling filler on top of filler, she said.

Sergio agreed, saying it's essential to dissolve all existing fillers before beginning anew to fix any facial issues. Caroline shared that she underwent this dissolving process in New York and even looked better just from that alone. She did mention that the doctor faced quite a challenge removing all the filler.

Following a midlife crisis, Caroline Stanbury turned to Ozempic to lose weight. Taking Hollywood's top weight-loss drug caused tension between the British businesswoman and her younger husband, Sergio Carrallo. Although Sergio wanted to share meals with Caroline, he also wanted her to stay slim.

Ozempic can be a great tool if used right. It's true what Kate Moss said. Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels," she said.

Sergio explained how they maintain a balance by fasting after big dinners. He told Caroline, "I think you found your balance now." The couple also talked about their eating habits, with Caroline saying Sergio's preference for large meals drives her nuts despite his admiration for her trim body. Sergio said seeing his loved one enjoy food makes him happy, while Caroline retorted, "You can't say you like that body and then give me six pastries because it makes you more happy."

Caroline didn't say how much weight she lost with Ozempic or when she started taking it. She looks way too thin in her recent Instagram posts, however, which have sparked concern among fans.

Caroline offered beauty advice on her podcast including the importance of dissolving old fillers before adding new ones. She described the pitfalls of accumulating fillers advocating for a fresh start with a skilled doctor. "Filler on top of filler on top of filler is a disaster. Take it out, look at yourself again, and start again with a highly experienced doctor. It's art," she stated.

Earlier this week, Caroline revealed she spent over 34,000 USD on a facelift after realizing fillers alone could no longer achieve her desired look. Reflecting on her decision, she noted that fillers work well when one is young, but reach a limit over time. Caroline shared that she should have dissolved the fillers earlier to avoid an overly round face and instead sought alternative options.

Inspired by a friend's facelift, Caroline took the plunge with a surgeon but feared her children might not recognize her post-surgery. She reassured that her decision was personal and not influenced by her relationship with Sergio. He actually urged her not to go through with it.

