Casey Affleck Says He Wanted To Do The Instigator Because ‘No One Sends Him Comedies’; Details Inside

Casey Affleck has teamed with long-time buddy Matt Damon yet again for an upcoming thriller/comedy The Instigators. Casey is known for roles in Good Will Hunting, Manchester By The Sea, Interstellar, and most recently a cameo in the Best Picture winner Oppenheimer. His filmography in recent years is more inclined towards dramatic and series genres which is why he found The Instigators to be refreshing!

"I wanted to do a comedy, and no one ever sends me comedies — that ended in my 20s," he told Entertainment Weekly adding, "And I found one that was close enough to what I wanted to do by Chuck MacLean.”

Casey read all the 20 unproduced screenplays McLean had in his house and found one that would work. “Then he was nice enough to let me work on it for over a year," he added. After getting the rough draft of the script and the creative liberty, the first people he sent the script to were Damon and his wife Lucy.

Although the Gone Baby Gone actor thought that he got the script to a place that would “dazzle” the readers, he got a lukewarm response from Damon and his wife. “Like it might be good enough with some work,” Casey said.

After he “conceded” Damon to be in the film, the next step was to get the director they wanted the project to be helmed by—Road House director Doug Liman. The Martian actor had worked with him on 2002's Bourne Identity and Casey was hoping he’d get Liman on board. And he did!

“Matt called him up and got him involved, and then he sort of just took the whole thing apart, and then we all kind of put it back together as a group," the Ocean’s Eleven actor added.

The film revolves around a desperate father named Rory (played by Damon) who teams up with an ex-con to rob a corrupt politician in Boston. However, when their heist spirals out of control, putting them in peril. The duo is engulfed in chaos with not just police but also backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses trying to hunt them down.

The Instigators is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.