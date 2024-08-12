Catfish Host Nev Schulman Says 'Life Can Change in an Instant' After His Accident; Find Out What He Said

Nev Schulman, who is widely known as the anchor of MTV’s Catfish, made a sad announcement about his terrible accident. Last Saturday, August 10, Schulman revealed on Instagram that he had suffered a double fracture in his neck due to a horrifying bicycle crash. In the same post, he reflected on how fast life could turn around and thanked everyone for their support.

It all happened last Monday after Schulman had enjoyed fishing with his family throughout the previous day. He used the word stark to show how different it was from what happened next: one moment, they were enjoying themselves as a family, and now they are fighting for survival. In an Instagram update, Schulman stated, “Monday was not like that.” He went ahead to talk about how things can change instantly, and he felt so lucky to have spent time with his close ones before this tragedy struck him.

“Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means,” he captioned the post. “And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say—life can change in an instant.”

He did not mention why he failed to pick up his son from school on the day of the accident. Schulman related how terrifying it was when he crashed and became alone on his bicycle as he collided with the truck and then the roadside. The crash was so severe that initially it knocked him unconscious, but later he regained consciousness, although unsure about what injuries he had.

Schulman said in his post that he broke his neck between C5 & C6. This is a significant injury; at least there is no paralysis, according to him. He mentioned that there were fears concerning whether his hands would ever work again, but luckily enough, they completely restored their functionality. Schulman praised human resilience and marveled at how far along in recovery he had come.

Schulman’s post was filled with gratitude. He made reference to the accident, which gave him an opportunity to appreciate life better than before, and things that seemed small prior to the tragedy could mean a lot now. “I’m lucky enough to be here, alive, able to stand and hug my family,” he wrote. Additionally, everyday moments have gained new meaning for him, as these are things that Schulman seems not to want to take for granted any more than he once did.

Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, and their three kids—Cleo, 7; Beau, 5; and Cy, 2—who supported him immensely during the time he was healing were by his side for the entire duration of his hospitalization. The presence of these children brought some consolation for Schulman, as he had to handle his injury and the process of its recovery.

Schulman talked about what he learned from his experience and why it is important to seize every moment in life. He stated that he was happy and grateful for all the care he received to help him become well again.

While Schulman did not provide any more information on the cause or circumstances surrounding the accident, one thing was clear: it changed his perspective on life completely, and now he wants to live with gratitude for everything that happens around him. This reminds her of how easily a day can change your life.

