'My Party Was...': Hoda Kotb Reveals How She Celebrated Her Milestone 60th Birthday

Hoda Kotb recently celebrated her 60th birthday with a joyous event on Friday, August 9. The Today show host spent the day at home surrounded by friends and family, including her daughters Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 4.

On Saturday, Kotb shared highlights from the festivities on Instagram, featuring a silver birthday hat, her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, their daughters, her mother Sameha Kotb, and other guests. The celebration included two cakes and a warm atmosphere.

“Thanks for all of the wonderful birthday wishes! My party was perfect! Minus my sis being home sick—we missed you, Hala,” Kotb wrote.

In a second video, Hoda Kotb celebrated her daughter Haley Joy’s birthday, making a wish while singing "Happy Birthday" and hugging Haley Joy close to the cake. They blew out the candles together as the guests clapped. Kotb was later seen holding her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, close.

Kotb also shared a photo of her house decorations, including birthday balloons and flowers by the fireplace. Another picture showed her daughters happily posing, with friends and family enjoying a meal outdoors.

ALSO READ: Ginnifer Goodwin Hears 'Once Upon A Time' Reboot Rumors, Says She's 'Available' If Creators Want Her

Kotb shared her birthday preparations on Instagram Stories on August 9. One story showed her unwrapping a gift from her daughters, while another featured Hope holding balloons. Another snap captured the girls hugging their grandma in the kitchen, with their drawings decorating the back door.

Advertisement

"Great bday morning!! Lucky me xoxoxo," she captioned.

Kotb's 60th birthday was also a gathering of friends, including her Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. Guthrie took to Instagram to celebrate Kotb, writing, “Happy birthday to the one who brings a smile to every person she encounters, quick with a hug, whose giggle is infectious, who cheerleads for others relentlessly. To the one whose mere presence changes the atmosphere for the better … I love you and admire you and treasure every minute we get to spend together.”

She concluded with, “This is 60, you beautiful creature you!” alongside a photo of them laughing together at the anchor desk.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson Performs Powerful Rendition Of Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? See HERE