Catherine and Austin McBroom announce divorce: All we know so far

YouTube power couple Catherine and Austin McBroom, best known as The Ace Family, shocked fans with their recent announcement of an impending divorce after over 5 years of marriage. The internet is abuzz with speculation about what led to the breakup of one of social media's most-loved married couples in recent times.

On November 15th, 2022, Catherine and Austin McBroom took to their respective Instagram handles confirming the end of their marriage. Catherine's post simply stated, "After long thought and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to separate & divorce." Meanwhile, Austin's post had the same message, asking for privacy as they navigate this difficult time during divorce proceedings.

The Ace Family YouTube channel has amassed over 5 billion views since its launch in 2015. The popular channel shares content centered on Catherine and Austin's relationship and family life with their 3 children - Elle, 1, Steel, 4, and Bruce, 8. Whether hilarious pranks, daily challenges, interesting vlogs, or glimpses into their lavish lifestyle; Catherine and Austin have successfully delivered engaging content in the past eight years. However, rumors of marital issues have been swirling for over a year among their eagle-eyed fans.

ALSO READ: Is Catherine McBroom divorcing Austin McBroom? Fans ask 'the Ace Family is over'

Advertisement

Rumors of trouble in paradise

It all started in early 2022 when Catherine was notably absent from several Ace Family videos raising quite a few eyebrows for her sudden disappearance. Fans also picked up on less frequent photos of the pair dishing out couple goals on social media. This fueled rumors of a split, though the couple ruled out any issues between them at the time.

In a YouTube video posted in August 2022, Austin finally addressed the rumors as he claimed, "I'm not going to sit here and act like everything is perfect because it's not. We're human, we have our good days and our bad days." However, He acknowledged that they were going through challenges but wanted to work things out for their family's sake.

His comments only added to the perception that things were not well in real life. Fans also noticed that Catherine seemed uncomfortable or checked out at times during the video.

What led to the ultimate breakup?

While an official reason for the divorce hasn’t yet been revealed, speculation points to long-simmering issues exacerbated by the pressures of their public family business and lifestyle while staying in the limelight. Unconfirmed rumors have even hinted at Austin's alleged infidelities playing a role in Catherine losing trust in her husband.

Their massive wealth and lavish homes have also led to increased scrutiny, with some suggesting lifestyle inflation contributed to relationship stress. Running a multi-million dollar empire while raising 3 young children together presented unique challenges over time.

It will be interesting to see how Catherine and Austin will work out on co-parenting and restructure their business post-divorce. Fans have wished them the best moving forward individually and for the sake of their children. This shocking breakup brings an end to one of YouTube's most famous families.

ALSO READ: What is the Netflix movie 'Society of the Snow' based on? Uncovering the true events of this rousing tale