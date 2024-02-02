Catherine O'Hara Remembers The Time A Priest Got Scolded Because Of Her At Vatican; Here's What Happened

Catherine O’Hara received a rather unusual gift from her Beetlejuice director, Tim Burton, and she made sure to utilize it to the fullest. The 69-year-old Home Alone star took a trip down memory lane on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she revealed how she almost landed in hot water with the Vatican church, while also reminiscing about how Tim Burton played Cupid for her and her husband, Bo Welch, who, despite talking to her every day on the sets of Beetlejuice, never asked her out.

Catherine O’Hara’s unforgettable experience at the Vatican

O’Hara met her husband Bo Welch on the sets of Beetlejuice in 1988. The couple got married in 1992, courtesy of the help they received from the film’s director Tim Burton, who later gifted them tickets to a private tour of the Vatican. “Somebody had given it to him. It was a very inside kind of deal,” O’Hara quipped before getting into the details of it.

Reminiscing about her adventures in the Vatican with her husband Bo Welch, the Best in Show star revealed, “Ok, so a priest took us around - he got yelled at one point. I wish I spoke Italian, but he was definitely getting yelled at by another priest because we were in the pope’s closet, like, looking at garments and stuff.”

“It was crazy,” she admitted.

Continuing their adventure, Welch and O’Hara made their way to a tiny museum “where all the gifts for the Vatican from every country leader in the world - gifts that had been sent to the Vatican since the beginning of the Vatican” were stored. O’Hara disclosed how she and her husband not only had a rare opportunity to browse the glittery collection but they also were allowed to goof around. “And this priest is just letting us open cases, and pretending to put a crown inside Bo’s backpack, taking pictures,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson who had earlier claimed “That is the most random wedding gift” appeared baffled by O'Hara's revelations.

Catherine O’Hara had a crush on her now husband Bo Welch

Apart from giving Catherine O’Hara and Bo Welch tickets to a private tour of the Vatican as a wedding gift, Tim Burton, the director of Beetlejuice also played matchmaker between them.

Per O’Hara, she met Bo Welch on the sets of Beetlejuice in the late 1980s. O’Hara revealed she had a crush on Welch, who despite conversing daily with her never asked her out. “He was just talking to me every day, like, by our lockers. And he never asked me out." Tired of waiting, O’Hara groused to Burton about the situation who thankfully decided to play the matchmaker between the couple. “I’m grousing to Tim Burton about how the production designer never asked me out and he said, ‘Let me see what I can do.’”

“I got [to Vermont], the first day of shooting there, he pulls off the side…he comes over [and says], ‘The art department's going to a swap meet. You want to come with us?’ It was like he’d been forced!” she added.

Apart from Catherine O’Hara, Bryce Dallas Howard also marked her presence on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. The twosome feature together in Henry Cavill starrer Argylle which hit the theaters today.

