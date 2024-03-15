Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Their Rocky Marriage Amid Second Lawsuit

It’s been a rough few years for Kelly Clarkson, who ended her seven-year-long relationship with Brandon Blackstock. The latter was the producer and executive for The Kelly Clarkson Show and managed the country singer Blake Shelton’s talk show.

The couple has been making headlines for their messy divorce battle. Although the details about their divorce are kept private, the Grammy-award-winning singer said it was due to “irreconcilable differences.” Here’s a relationship timeline of how the couple went from sweethearts to bitter exes.

May 2006: Clarkson and Blackstock first meet at Country Music Awards rehearsals

The first American Idol winner mentioned that she only had severe relationships once she met Blackstock. "I've only had three other boyfriends that I dated, and not really seriously," she said. The former couple met at the rehearsals of the Country Music Awards, where Clarkson swooned over him immediately. "This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, 'I'm gonna end up with him. I know it, “ she said.

Talking about her meeting, she said, "Literally, I'm not joking. He walked past us at that time. And he walked by, I was ready to take it all off. I just felt something."

February 2012: Clarkson and Blackstock reconnect and start dating

After leaving the singer awe-struck in the first meet, the two didn't connect until many years later. The duo reconnected at the Super Bowl that year when Clarkson performed the National Anthem and wished to impress the music manager. "I was so nervous because it wasn't that I didn't want to suck for the millions of people watching. I didn't want to suck because I was trying to impress a guy. I wanted him to be like, 'Damn.' It had nothing to do with the Super Bowl!" she said.

And Clarkson was successful at it, to say the least! The American Idol alum expressed her feelings towards Blackstock, which took him by surprise, "When I finally confessed that, 'I really dig you,' he was so shocked because he thought I hated him. I hadn't let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, 'Ask me out!" she said. Things escalated, and weirdly their first date was on the day Witney Houston died.

December 14, 2012: Blackstock popped the question!

It was a surprise proposal that left Kelly stunned! The two were relaxing at their Nashville home, and the singer thanked Blackstock for being such a good guy to her. The moment turned extra special when the latter popped the question. Clarkson shared her excitement on Twitter (now X) and wrote, "I'M ENGAGED!!!!!. I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever." Well, that claim didn't turn out great!

October 20, 2013: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock tie the knot

Clarkson and Blackstock said "I do" on October 20, 2013. The two got married in Blackberry Farms in Tennessee, and the former shared the news on social media, "I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever!" she wrote.

November 2013: Kelly Clarkson announces her first pregnancy

Within a month of their marriage, the couple announced their first pregnancy. Clarkson, who is known for being vocal about her life, shared the news and said she was hoping for a girl. "I'm totally gonna have a girl. I'm manifesting it! And when I have a girl, you're gonna be like, 'That chick knew it!'" she said back then. And her mother's instinct was right! She announced that they were officially having a girl through social media.

June 12, 2014: Clarkson and Blackstock welcome their first child

A huge milestone in the couple's life as their child, daughter River Rose, entered the world. The singer talked about her daughter an in interview later, "I love that [River] is very bold, and she's progressive for 3. She watches Jurassic Park and loves it, and Harry Potter … it doesn't affect her and she's just very grown up and very boss," she said.

August 19, 2015: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock announce second pregnancy

Kelly announced her second pregnancy as she broke down for feeling uneasy during a performance, "I was not planning on announcing this, but … I'm totally pregnant. I'm having a really hard time," she said. I'd like to apologize to my husband. That was not planned. I just didn't want you to think I was crazy or something. Honestly, I'm just so hormonal today. … I haven't vomited yet. That is a freakin' win, y'all," said the Stronger singer

April 12, 2016: The singer and music producer welcome their second child

Clarkson and Blackstock's second child and first son, Remington Alexander, was born on 12th April 2016. The former took to social media to share the news and share several pictures of her newborn.

November 2017: Kelly Clarkson opens up about her relationship

After having two children, Clarkson's marriage life was smooth sailing. In November 2017, she opened up about her attraction towards her husband and their sexual relationship. "This isn't a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I'm just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him," she said. "I honestly thought I was asexual — I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling … OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.' I just got it. I just didn't have a clue," she added.

She also talked about being spontaneous in sexual relationships, "I'm a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us," she said.

August 2019: Blackstock encourages Kelly to start her talk show

It was a big step for Clarkson to start her talk show! She discussed in an interview how her then-husband supported this endeavor. "My husband and I were actually talking a lot of pillow talk over months and months of time. Because we also lived in Nashville, so it was a big move for our family to move to L.A.," she said. "My husband is a really good salesman on ideas. He's just really good at pointing out things that maybe will push me out of my comfort zone, which is why we're really great partners in life as well," she said in an interview back then.

June 4, 2020: Kelly Clarkson files for a divorce

It was smooth sailing for the duo. They even quarantined together in Montana, "It's a really beautiful ranch, and it's a nice getaway for our family. It's something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home," she said. However, after a few months, the singer filed for a divorce on June 4, 2020, due to “irreconcilable differences."

November 2020: Kelly Clarkson wins primary custody of their children

After filing for divorce and fighting custody of her children, Clarkson won primary custody. The legal documents revealed that "the level of conflict between the parents [had] increased" and that they had "a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them," said the document.

During these events, the singer's priority was the children, "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody," a source said.

August 2021: Kelly Clarkson is officially divorced from her former husband Brandon Blackstock

In August 2021, the singer was declared allegedly single. A source revealed that she was doing great and trying to move forward. "She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them," said the source.

March 2022: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalize divorce settlement

In March 2022, the divorce was finalized. The singer gave five per cent of their Montana ranch to Blackstock and paid $1.3 million monthly spousal and child support.

March 2023: Kelly Clarkson opens up about her decision to get a divorce from Brandon Blackstock's

For the first time since the divorce, Clarkson opened up about her decision and said it was not "an overnight decision." "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen," the singer said.

She talked about how her children are dealing with the situation, "I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling up in the bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier? A lot of times they'll be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house," the American Idol alum said.

June 2023: Kelly releases her album Chemistry

Her first album after the divorce was released in June 2023, and the singer said it was an outlet for her overwhelming emotions during the trying times. "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album. I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out," Clarkson said in an interview in March 2023.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So, there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," she added.

December 2023: Brandon Blackstock pays Kelly Clarkson $2.6 million on legal order

It had been a while since they separated, and Clarkson had made several public appearances. In a performance, she also altered her song Piece by Piece, replacing "him" with "I". But little did she know, her divorce was gonna get messier. The court ordered Blackstock to pay $2.6 million for handling deals as her manager despite not being an authorized talent agent.

March 2024: Kelly Clarkson sues Ex-husband for the second time

The Because of You singer recently filed a second lawsuit against her former husband, his father's management company, Starstruck Entertainment, for violating California labor laws. The lawsuit accuses them of acting as an unlicensed talent agency and seeks reimbursement for payments made to the company since 2007. The former music manager and producer is appealing the decision but may have a weaker case as this lawsuit covers longer than the previous one, which Kelly won.

His lawyer defends Blackstock, “It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage,” he said.