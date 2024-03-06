Did Hoda Kotb Go On Her First Date Since Joel Schiffman Breakup? Today Host Reveals

Hoda Kotb, a renowned television personality, prolific author, and the anchor of Today With Hoda and Jenna, recently shared some personal news during her appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show. The 59-year-old disclosed that she went on her first date since her breakup with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman back in January 2022.

Hoda Kotb opens up about her dating life since breakup with Joel Schiffman

During Hoda Kotb’s appearance on Kelly Clarkson Show, The Hope Is A Rainbow author informed Kelly that she is dating after 2 years. She revealed that she had gone on her first date since 2022. Hoda said, “I do have to say something,” adding, “Something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years … I had a date! I had a date!”

However, Kotb didn’t want to get wrapped up in the future possibilities, telling the singer, “But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date.”

Then, she flipped the script on Kelly Clarkson , who went through an uproarious divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and asked her if she’s at the place in life to “think about going out on a date.” “Not at all,” Clarkson quipped while Hoda and the audience laughed out loud. She further added “Not even a little bit. I am really loving not having a man in my life, like, it’s just too hard.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kotb remained single for two years after calling off her engagement with New York financier Joel Schiffman.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman break-up in 2022

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman’s romance blossomed in 2013. They both dated for 8 years and are parents to two children. The love partners adopted children Haley Joy Kotb, 7, and Hope Catherine Kotb, 4, in 2017, and 2019, simultaneously.

The Hope Is A Rainbow author called off her engagement to Schiffman in January 2022. Following that, on Today with Hoda & Jenna at the time, she expressed, “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

On the Today (Hoda & Jenna) fourth hour, Kotb declared live that she and Schiffman were calling it quits on their engagement and that they would instead concentrate on parenting together as friends. Therefore, the duo were engaged in November 2019 and broke the engagement following two years and a couple of months.

About Hoda Kotb’s latest book Hope Is A Rainbow

Hoda Kotb has authored a book titled Hope Is A Rainbow that talks about inspiring children to reach for their dreams, no matter how tiny or large they may be. It's a lesson in positivity and the outstanding benefits of having a positive mindset.

To know more, take a look at the trailer which she posted on her Instagram video.

Moreover, the release date of Hoda Kotb's eagerly awaited book, which promises an in-depth and excellent exploration of her life's journey, has been announced. Fans can't wait for the book to be out so they may read Kotb's top-notch inspirational and wise comments. Concludingly, the book is published this month on Tuesday in India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Prayed For Her': Hoda Kotb Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Daughter Hope’s Name