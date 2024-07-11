Channing Tatum suggests couples who are considering marriage to work on "the hardest possible creative project" together. Tatum is starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon. However, Channing Tatum has another project, Blink Twice, a thriller directed by his now-fiance Zoë Kravitz, 35, that will make its theatrical premiere this summer.

Channing Tatum shares tips for couples thinking about marriage

Tatum claims that even though they weren't dating when they shot the film, the experience ultimately strengthened their relationship. He says, "I suggest creating something with someone you are with or love."

He added, “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner."

He says the key is not only surviving it, but enjoying the process as well. Tatum revealed that it was so hard to make the movie, Blink Twice. It was Probably one of the hardest movies that he has worked on for a lot of different reasons.

Tatum added, "Yet it's amazing when you can look across the room or set and realize that you have the best person trying to solve difficulties next to you, and you're actually turning to them for answers just as much as you are trying to solve them yourself."

Advertisement

Channing Tatum will star in Bink Twice which is directed by Zoe Kravitz

In the film Blink Twice, Tatum portrays the tech billionaire Slater King, who extends an invitation to Frida (Naomi Ackie), a cocktail waitress he meets, to join him and his friends for a trip on his private island.

Kravitz, who co-wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum, said to Deadline in 2021 that she had Tatum in mind while developing the character of Slater King. "[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character."

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's relationship

Tatum—who has an 11-year-old daughter named Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan started dating Kravitz after shooting Blink Twice. Kravitz and Tatum got engaged in 2023 and surely have a wedding in mind. Tatum and Kravitz were actively wedding planning and working through all the details, an insider told PEOPLE in April.

ALSO READ: Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Swollen Eye Shut from Bee Sting; Fans Express Concern