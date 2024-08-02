Charli XCX And Billie Eilish Team Up for New ‘Guess’ Remix; Watch The Video

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold scenes in the video, reader discretion is advised.

Get ready for another banger collaboration between two of the biggest artists! Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have teamed up for a new version of the bonus track Guess. The song is accompanied by a video directed by Aidan Zamiri, featuring plenty of undergarments and a cameo from the producer of Guess, The Dare.

All undergarments featured in the video for Guess featuring Billie Eilish have been donated to I Support the Girls. This organization collects and distributes essential items like undergarments and menstrual hygiene products and helps women and people experiencing homelessness or impoverishment maintain their dignity.

Charli first teased the Guess remix earlier this week by posting an explicit photo of her standing with the guest artist, cropping out their faces. While she did not disclose the second singer, netizens were quick to figure out that it was Billie Eilish based on the rings she was wearing in the image, as she’d had on the same ones during her Chicken Shop interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg posted two weeks ago.

What's more interesting is that Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas, confirmed his presence in the song by reposting a video teaser from Charli on Instagram and captioning it, “This was like, too much fun to make.” Fans remarked that Eilish and Finneas had potentially hinted at the Charli collaboration during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, with Eilish stating that it was her first time working with another artist in several years.

Advertisement

Charli XCX has been high on success this year as she has made some amazing back-to-back tracks for her fans. After the release of her track Brat in June 2024 she also released a deluxe edition of the record with three new songs, including the latest banger Guess.

She has also released several remixes from the project, including ones with Addison Rae and A.G. Cook for Von Dutch, Robyn and Yung Lean for 360, and Lorde for Girl, So Confusing. The latter track arose after Charli expressed her frustration with an unnamed pop star in the original version. After Charli sent a voice note to Lorde revealing it was about her, the New Zealand artist joined the remix, and they worked it out together.

ALSO READ: Lorde Applauds Charli XCX’s Brat Album Amid Talk About ‘Girl, So Confusing’ Lyrics; Says, ‘There Is No One Like This Bi--h’