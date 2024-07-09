Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish Among Top 5 On Billboard 200 For First Time On Over A Year

In over a year, women dominated both the Top 5 and 10 of the Billboard 200 Albums chart led by Taylor Swift for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. The other female artists in the top four include Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan.

Back in March 2023, women accounted for at least four of the top five positions on the Billboard 200. At No. 1 was One Thing at a Time, an all-female ensemble, Ready To Be by TWICE premiered at No. 2, Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus debuted at No. 3, SZA's SOS dropped to No. 2, and Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito dropped to No. 3.

In this article, let us explore the songs and the singers in the top five.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department at No.1

Released on April 19 this year, The Tortured Poets Department marks the 11th studio album by the 34-year-old American singer-songwriter. The songs reflect on both her public and private lives, revealing turmoil and grief through themes of humor, delusion, self-awareness, anger, and grief.

Breaking several records in Australia, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the album topped the charts in regions across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas as well. It also recorded the biggest single-day and single-week global streaming for an album on Spotify.

With 2.6 million album-equivalent units in its first week, including 1.9 million pure sales, The Tortured Poets Department opened at the top of the Billboard 200 in the US. This was Swift's highest sales week to date and her seventh consecutive release to start with more than a million units.

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan debuts at No. 3

The 29-year-old Grammy-winning American rapper released her third studio album Megan on June 28. With 64,000 equivalent album units gained, Megan Thee Stallion debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her sixth top 10 charting attempt. That is the greatest launch for a female rapper's album in terms of units sold in 2024. This year, it's also the first female-released top 10-charting rap set.

Before the album's June 2 announcement, three of its charting singles—Cobra which peaked at No. 32 in November of last year, Hiss which topped at No. 1 in February, and Boa which topped at No. 39 in May—were released.

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 4

Eilish’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft was released on May 17 and has risen to the No. 4 on the charts. It comprises 10 tracks and hidden messages which fueled fan speculations of a second part of the album. Though the album is brief, it demonstrates how Eilish has developed as a musician with the song Lunch, which allows her to embrace and explore her sexuality fully.

Advertisement

Chappell Roan in top 5 for the first time

Since Roan's quick ascent to stardom after Coachella, this singer has been itching to write about her. September 2023 saw the debut of her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, although her music is still in high demand among new listeners. Her distinctive drag-inspired appearance and strong vocals make her well worth the attention she's receiving. Her most recent song, Good Luck, Babe! became viral on TikTok and propelled her album up the charts.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Sparks Alarm with Visible Bite Marks and Bruises in Latest Post