Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Support Billie Eilish's Critique Of Lengthy Concerts, But Laud Taylor Swift's Endurance On Eras Tour

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager agree with Billie Eilish's opinion of three-hour-long concrete being a bit too much. For those not in the loop, the Bad Guy singer, 22, made headlines earlier this month for calling long concerts “Psychotic,” telling fans via a Stationhead Q&A that she's not doing a three-hour concert because no one wants it. Not herself, and definitely not the fans.

Hoda Kotb and Bush Hagar agreed with the Oscar winner’s criticism on the Tuesday, May 28, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. Here's what they said;

‘Three hours is a very long time to do just about anything’ — Hoda Kotb and Bush Hagar are Team Billie Eilish on the matter

“I kind of think a three-hour concert is a long time... ‘Cause usually, they save really great [songs] for the end,” Kotb opined, adding, “And you're like, ‘Ugh,’ ‘cause sometimes it's like there's some good ones and some not, and then you're waiting, waiting, waiting for the big one at the end.”

Bush Hagar, 42, agreed with her co-host, stating, "Three hours is a very long time to do about anything." She, however, joked that some of the things that she and Kotb could do for that long without complaining were reading on the beach and enjoying a nature walk.

For the record, when Eilish made the comment, many fans interpreted it as a dig at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, during which the pop titan performs songs from all 11 of her studio albums.

With that said, both Kotb and Bush Hagar are big-time Swifties, and each of them attended The Eras Tour last year with their respective families and friends. Speaking from first-hand experience, Bush Hagar, for her part, gushed about Swift’s stamina on Tuesday. “I'm not even Taylor; I didn't do anything, and I was like, ‘How does she do this?’” the TV personality said. “When you think about what she does, it is amazing.”

Swift, 34, recently updated her Eras Tour setlist to incorporate songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which arrived on April 19.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have allegedly been feuding

Swifties believe Billie Eilish shaded their pop icon when she criticized artists for putting out multiple vinyls for the same record, thus contributing to environmental degradation, in a March 2024 Billboard article. “It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money—and it's all your favorite artists doing that s–t,” she told the outlet.

Her aforesaid remarks upset some Swift fans, who took to social media to defend the Grammy winner and troll Eilish in the process. The latter, however, soon took to her Instagram stories to clear the air, saying, “It would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article. I wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues.” When it comes to releasing vinyl variants, so many artists release them, including herself, the What Was I Made For singer added.

Another aspect of the whole fan-conjured Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish feud stems from the allegations that Swift purposely released three new variants of her latest album TTPD on May 17 to block Eilish’s third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which arrived on the same day.

Taylor Swift has not issued any clarification on the theory yet.

