Billie Eilish Puts Fresh Spin On Hit Me Hard And Soft Tracks For New Performance; WATCH

Billie Eilish is taking her songs from Hit Me Hards And Soft albums to another level in terms of creativity. The songstress performed a few renditions of the tracks from her aforementioned album as she appeared in Amazon Music’s Songline.

Billie Eilish releases her fresh spin on her album

The acclaimed singer along with her musician brother Finneas and a crew, elevated her creativity with the vocals, strings, and percussion.

Billie's performance included the acoustic versions of her four tracks for the album– Skinny Wildflower, L’Amour De Ma Vie, and Birds Of A Feather. The viewers can also watch Wildfower’s stripped-down version on the Grammy winner’s YouTube channel.

During the Songline episode, the brother and sister duo referred to Skinny track as the “entry point” into the album. It was also analyzed how Eilish wrote a portion of Wildflower while sitting by the pool with her dog and discussed how she intended to perform the four tracks in a less busy format in order to “further explain the songs."

At the end of the episode, the 22-year-old artist shared that there are multiple harmonies and different parts and that is really what she wanted to present. She expressed, “The fun, sweet, emotional piece. Some of it gets drowned out a little bit and I just wanted to highlight the songs, because I love them and think their so special."

The other artists who joined the musical duo for the performance were– bassist Solo Smith, string instrumentalists Molly Rogers, Michelle Shin, and Leah Metzler, drummer Andrew Marshall, and Vocalists Jane Horner, Rozzi, and Eloise Lamb.

More about Songline

As per People Magazine, Tom Winkler who is the head publisher, songwriter, and society relations at Amazon Music, said in a statement that Songline gives songwriters and collaborators the chance to share the story behind songs that are usually kept in studios, to describe the creative journeys and to demonstrate how they write songs.

Winkler further shared that fans can discover how their favorite tracks and records were created by placing songwriter and their artistry at the “forefront of culture," and developing a closer connection with their favorite musicians.

Eilish and Finneas’s artistry is one of the most talked about topics among the fans. It’s no wonder that both musicians have achieved such stardom and a very young age.

The singer released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft on May 17. It quickly created a buzz and went viral online. Many fans and celebrities started utilizing the tracks for the album while sharing posts online.

The album debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart as well. The acclaimed musician’s Songline episode can be streamed on Amazon Music.

