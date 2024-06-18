Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life; Says 'I Have A Power Issue And A Control Issue'

Billie Eilish has opened up about her love life and gets candid about her power and control issues. Eilish last dated Jesse Rutherford however their relationship was short-lived, as the duo split their ways in less than a year. Talking about her outlook on love, the Lovely singer stated that she feels a sense of vulnerability when she falls in love.

Billie Eilish expresses being vulnerable in love

In her latest conversation with Lana Del Rey, as issued by Interview Magazine, the Bad Boy singer shared that she hates herself when she falls in love. Adding further Ellish revealed that she loves being out of control, admitting to her power and control issues. The singer remarked that she doesn’t like being vulnerable in a romantic sense as it makes her extremely uncomfortable.

“I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love. I think there are different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep,” Eilish shared.

Eilish additionally commented that she has never been dumped, as she is the one who has always broken up in her past relationships. Though clarifying her comment, the singer added that sometimes it’s important to break things up when you realize that your relationship isn’t working.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Goes Green With Hit Me Hard And Soft World Tour; Deets Inside

Billie Eilish does not share her needs in a relationship

Talking about her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, Eilish shared that a lot of her songs in the album are drawn from her personal experience, from situations where she would rather be tortured inside but would put off a cool mask for the outside world. The singer remarked that multiple songs from her album reflect the idea that she might be inclining towards nonchalance.

Discussing her expression of love, the singer revealed that she does love and care about her loved ones but in a relationship she finds herself never expressing any of her needs. Eilish admitted that she resented herself for not taking her own stand during these times. The singer’s comments further reflected her overall problem with the possible fear of weakness.

The singer stated, “I come off as a person that doesn’t care. I care about people and I have love and passion, but in relationships, I found myself never ever expressing any of my needs... It’s almost like I resent myself for not advocating for myself, because maybe if I had, things would’ve changed. But I’ve always had an issue with weakness.”

Advertisement

Billie Eilish’s candid remarks surely offered her fans a major glimpse into her concept of love and expression. Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, 2024, with a total of 10 tracks.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Joins Lana Del Ray's Coachella 2024 Set As Special Guest; Fans Call Their Performance 'Unreal'