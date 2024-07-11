Billie Eillish And Her Brother Finneas O’Connell Talks About Their 'Biggest Argument' While Working On Hit Me Hard And Soft Album

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, the Oscar-winning duo, recently appeared On the show Hot Ones Versus. They talked about their “longest, biggest argument” while working on their latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Finneas admitted that he often put his feet on the desk, which annoyed Billie. She confirmed this, saying he was usually barefoot or wearing dirty shoes and often had his feet near her face. They even filmed a lot of footage showing this.

Billie expressed during the episode, “And my face is like right there, and actually we filmed so much in making the album that almost all the footage is his feet and then me.” Their longest argument happened during a time when they were both trying to be honest with each other. Finneas admitted he was a bit arrogant, criticizing Billie for not being honest or authentic enough.

He praised saying "You were coming up with such beautiful melodies and cool cadences, that like then by the time we had full lyrics, everything else was done." Billie responded with a heartfelt "Aww, love that." Before the album's release on May 17, their single Birds of a Feather was featured in the teaser for Netflix's Heartstopper Season 3, which will be released on October 3.

Billie and Finneas have won two Oscars together for their songs No Time To Die (from the James Bond movie No Time to Die) and What Was I Made For? (from Barbie).

Finneas described the song as tender and heartbreaking, recalling fond memories of writing it and performing it throughout the year. He mentioned that working on the song brought them into the Barbie entourage, which he found to be a fun group of cool and nice people.

About Billie Eilish's album Hit Me Hard and Soft

Billie Eilish's album Hit Me Hard and Soft came out on May 17, 2024. It's her first full album since Happier Than Ever in 2021. Finneas O'Connell also produced the album.

Critics liked the album, praising the songs, vocals, and how it was made. It topped charts in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK. In the US, it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, and all ten songs made it into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, Billie will start her seventh concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, in September 2024 to support the album.

