Billie Eilish And Finneas Share About Moments They Hated Creating Music And What Kept The Bus Moving

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently released her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft last week and fans cannot get enough of it. She co-wrote and recorded it with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell and there were times when they hated making music and helped each other through it.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Eilish and Finneas spoke about how Hit Me Hard has been the “most challenging for their relationship as music partners and siblings.” They went on to share anecdotes of new and updating old unreleased songs for the new album and “how they've grown as artists and people since their debut with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

There have been times when Billie Eilish and her brother hated creating music

As Finneas was talking about a time when he insisted Eilish "write how she feels and whatever she is scared about feeling," she also spoke about how he had a creative block. "Finneas was like I don't want to do this anymore, I don't want to write music right now," she said adding she was scared listening to this.

She mentioned how she was the one who went through this phase for a long time where she was like “I hate making music, don’t want to make it, don’t like making it, it’s frustrating, it’s irritating. I love having made it, I love performing it, I love you know when it’s good but I really have always struggled with the process.” However, Finneas’s phase came at a time when she “was kind of finally enjoying the process” and she Finneas was like “I would rather be doing anything else right now.”

The two-time Oscar winner said that it was “interesting” because she has always been that person and Finneas has always been the “thing that keeps the ship moving.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas were “out of sync” at the time of making Hit Me Hard and Soft

While talking about being out of sync, Finneas said that his strength of being a collaborator is “innate” but with his sister with whom he has shared so much, he said, “I have to understand that person to understand that person to be able to feel like I’m providing something.”

They came up with the hit album when Finneas let Eilish take her time to come up with her best ideas and Eilish came up with concrete ideas and vocals when she struggled anywhere, Finneas contributed by suggesting “What if you said this.” Finneas said, “I exactly know how we were feeling and how she was feeling and it was just kind of a rhyme structure.”

About Billie Eilish’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft

The latest album which was dropped on May 16 comprises 10 tracks and hidden messages which fueled fan speculations of a second part of the album. The album has a line after the credits that says “But when can I hear the next one?” which led to fans expecting a second album. Apart from this, the usage of two-tone color palettes made fans guess if the album released is just the “blue” part and a “red” part is yet to be released. Fans speculate her second album to be released on July 5 with 10 tracks.

