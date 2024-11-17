Charli XCX Recreates Ariana Grande’s Viral SNL ‘Domingo’ Sketch As THIS Star Makes Cameo; SEE Here

On the November 16th episode of Saturday Night Live, Charli XCX crammed two jobs into one. She appeared as both a musical guest and host. Despite pulling double duty, the singer didn’t miss the mark and delivered hilarious sketches and sensational musical performances.

One of them was a revised version of Ariana Grande’s viral ‘Domingo’ sketch, in which the pop star sang an off-tuned parody of Sabrina Carpenter’s song Espresso alongside SNL stars Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman. In the original sketch, Bridesmaid Speech, Kelsey’s (Chloe Fineman) bridesmaids, aka the “Kel-squad,” performed a song describing their bachelorette vacation, which turned out a little too explicit.

The song described how Kelcey met a guy named Domingo and ended up hooking up with him in front of the groom, Mathew, played by Andrew Dismukes. In the revised version of the sketch, Fineman and Dismukes return as the couple, but now the former is pregnant, and the theme is a baby shower.

In the skit titled Babymoon, the OG Kel-squad, excluding Grande, was joined by Charlie to perform a song for “the MILF of the hour” Kelcey. In the parody version of Chappell Roan’s track Hot To Go, the girl squad described their babymoon vacation in Miami while revealing Kelcey’s text exchange with Domingo.

“We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn’t talk at all,” followed by, “We say, ‘Kelsey, get off your phone,’ cause we know who she’s texting! We know who she’s texting! D-O-M-I-N-G-O," they sing hinting that Domingo could be the father of the baby. The skit’s funny quotient peaked when Domingo (Marcello Hernandez) himself appeared in the song.

As for the musical numbers, the Girls, So Confusing singer opted to perform her song 360, which features the lyric, "I'm everywhere/I'm so Julia," referring to Julia Fox. Fittingly, the latter was the one to introduce Charlie before her performance. She also performed her song Sympathy is a Knife, which ironically has a connection to Grande as she appeared on the remix version of the track.