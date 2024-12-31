Charli XCX Reveals Visionary Approach to Brat Album On Private Social Media Account: 'Some People Will Hate It'

Charli XCX has revealed the inspiration behind her chart-topping Brat album, released in June, which defined the summer of 2024, becoming an avant-garde pop culture phenomenon.

Taking to her private Instagram account, Charli described Brat as intentionally provocative in design. Its cover was meant to be very provocative, featuring a lot of text. She wrote, "The artwork for Brat will be obnoxious, arrogant, and bold. Some people will hate it. [The cover] will be heavily text-based, either font on a plain background or painted on a wall or disregarded object."

The 360 singer described the visual concept as polarizing, with stark text on minimalist backgrounds. She envisioned the project as a fusion of high art and low art, aiming to bring avant-garde elements into the mainstream by incorporating mainstream celebrity culture to disrupt the norms of pop music.

She explained, "The whole album campaign is high art. But it is also crucial to understand the benefits of low art and celebrity. The coupling of the two is vital. There is no explanation for what I do. The answer is always, ‘No comment.’ We must cultivate desire, chaos, and destruction."

Her campaign didn’t end with the album’s cover art. Charli made sure to engage her fans, known as the Angels, in the lead-up by previewing unfinished demos at underground raves to create hype. She emphasized that the album needed to be delivered in a concentrated and impactful manner, carefully crafting its global momentum.

Advertisement

With the Grammy-nominated album Brat , Charli XCX solidifies her role as a trendsetter in the world of music and pop culture. The album performed exceptionally well in its first week of release, with pure album sales reaching 40,000 and over 46 million streams. However, her journey to that success was long and arduous.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More