Charli XCX Wraps Up Viral Brat Summer Trend After Countless Memes: 'Goodbye Forever'

It's official! Charli XCX has packed up brat summer after countless memes and TikTok dances. The brat mother took to Instagram to announce the culmination of her viral social media trend spawned from her latest studio album titled Brat.

Making a series of posts on her social media accounts, the Apple singer marked the end of the phenomenon, bidding adieu to the Brat Summer, for the last time, on Monday. Videos featuring her album tracks were shared in a carousel on Instagram as well, including one of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West dancing to Apple.

The Guess hitmaker also posted on X, "Goodbye forever brat summer."

The term 'Brat Summer' first appeared on social media in June, which is when Charli’s sixth studio album, Brat, dropped with a striking cover that is fluorescent lime green turning into an instant cult classic. It became a trending topic, and TikTok made it even more popular with users posting dances, and Charli talking about the meaning of “brat” as a party girl who is a lil mess, free, and wild and doesn't hold back being herself even when sad.

Charli's exact words were, "You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat."

Fans on social media are, however, hopeful for a brat autumn, hoping for more remixes of her latest hits.

Jennifer Lopez, Gwenyth Paltrow, Troye Sivan, Julia Fox, Addison Rae, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kerry Washington, Ashley Tisdale, Stephen Colbert, Joe Jonas, and many more celebs quickly jumped onto the brat summer bandwagon posting brat dances, aesthetic, or tracks on their respective social media accounts.

Another event of significance was the declaration of President Joe Biden about not running for a second term in 2024, enthusing even more interest in the trend, as Charli XCX showed her support towards Vice President Kamala Harris referring to her as 'brat'. A statement that garnered 55 million views, resulted in a flood of TikToks, social media posts, and news networks chatter. The Harris campaign embraced the Brat attitude and quickly updated their social media to reflect the album's viral impact and aesthetic.

Brat Summer even involved former President Barack Obama, who saw it best to round off the summer musical season by adding Charli XCX's hit song 365 from Brat album in August in his summer playlist.

