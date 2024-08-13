Barack Obama Unveils Brat Summer Playlist 2024 Featuring Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé And More

Barack Obama has shared his highly anticipated summer 2024 playlist, keeping up with the 'brat summer' party. As always, he's selected a range of music that spans genres and ages, with this year proving no exception. This year's playlist features Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, H.E.R, Saweetie, Bob Marley, and more.

The collection of hand-picked songs of the summer includes both current tracks and classic hits. From viral stars like Tommy Richman and Paul Russell to legends such as Bob Dylan, 2Pac, and The Rolling Stones, Obama's choice of contemporary bangers mixed with timeless tunes has become one of the defining features of his playlists: an ability to relate across generations.

Among the more up-to-date tracks are Charli XCX's infectious 365, a nod to the current 'brat summer' vibe, and Beyoncé's country-flavored anthem Texas Hold'Em. Billie Eilish also makes an appearance with Chihiro, reflecting her continued influence on today's music scene. There are also several Afrobeats tracks featured on the playlist – including Rema's Yayo, Tems' Love Me Jeje, and Tyla's Jump – highlighting the global breadth of its appeal.

He wrote on X, "With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!"

Obama’s gone deep into classic territory, too. Blackstreet’s No Diggity will flood all those nostalgic vibes, while Digable Planets’ Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat) does just what it says on the tin. The Supremes provide some timeless rock n soul moments with Where Did Our Love Go, while for jazz lovers, there are Charles Mingus’ Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Pharoah Sanders’ Love Is Everywhere. Then there's also a good mix of 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo's How Do U Want It, GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion's Wanna Be, Norah Jones' Come Away With Me, and more.

Some fans have noticed the absence of Chappell Roan or Kendrick Lamar in the playlist, according to Billboard. Meanwhile, Charli XCX is having the best summer landing number 1 U.K. single on Billboard. Most recently, the Apple singer's tweet, "Kamala IS Brat," about Kamala Harris went viral, and now she's on Obama's summer playlist. Obama has also selected tracks like Shaboozey’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby.

