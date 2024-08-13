Charlie Cox Shares Thoughts on Daredevil: Born Again As He Prepares To Return As Matt Murdock; 'It Was Shocking...'

Charlie Cox is all set to reprise his beloved Marvel character Matt Murdock for the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, alongside co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who will return as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a Kingpin. Cox recently reacted to the reboot and shared that he was shocked to learn he would return as Matt after his hit Daredevil series was canceled in November 2018.

Charlie Cox and his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio recently attended the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, where they spoke with People magazine and talked about their upcoming series. The publication asked Cox about his reaction to returning as Matt Murdock in the reboot. The actor said he was "shocked." He added, "We have a joke. I think that we stopped shooting the original show at the end of 2016, the beginning of 2018, and found out it was canceled somewhere in that period."

The actor mentioned that midway through 2020, they received a "phone call" from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, saying they were interested in "bringing the characters back." The Legacy actor further told the outlet the cast was unsure about how they would be returning, recalling, "Not even in the show at that point, just bringing the characters into MCU."

Cox admitted that years after, when he didn't receive any call about the show, he had 'completely let go' before sharing that at the time, he occasionally would chat with co-star D'Onofrio, who would say things like, "Oh, they’re going to call."

He said after getting off the phone, he thought Vincent was "delusional" and needed to let it go because it's almost ten years. The actor added that it was "shocking" for him because Daredevil was a great show.

According to the outlet, in July 2024, Brad Winderbaum, the Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, teased on the Marvel Podcast about what fans can expect from this upcoming series. Winderbaum explained that Daredevil is incredible and, in some ways, similar to X-Men '97 because it revives something that fans love, but now it is taking it in a "new direction."

He noted that the characters have matured, the universe has evolved, and society has changed. Winderbaum continued by saying that Matt [Murdock] and Wilson [Fisk] have changed, and their characters will "collide" in ways we have never seen before, adding that there’s a "whole game of politics at play."

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2025.