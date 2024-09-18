Charlie Hunnam Set To Play THIS Real-Life Serial Killer In Third Season Of Ryan Murphy’s Monster; Details

Ryan Murphy has found his new serial killer and he is none other than Charlie Hunnman. This big announcement came forth during the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

To all those who are shocked, let’s make it even more intriguing for you. The Sons of Anarchy star will be playing a well-known serial killer, Ed Gein, in the third season of Monster, a series that talks about many felons across generations.

For those unversed, Ed Gein was a popular name seen in the headlines, back in the 1950s. The serial killer from Wisconsin had killed a number of people while burying them near his home.

Moreover, in the shocking turn of events, he also used the corpses of these dead people to make household items and even clothing.

Murphy, who isn't new to making such creepy yet much interesting and never-before-heard tales, announced Charlie Hunnman’s role and the third season on September 16, also stating that the production of the upcoming season would begin in October.

Talking about the current season, the show will have its global premiere on September 19, 2024. The tale of this second season of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows two brothers, who are known for killing both their parents José and Kitty Menéndez back in 1989.

The roles of Lyle and Erik will be played by Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch respectively. Meanwhile, Javier Bardem plays the character of Jose, and Chloe Sevigny plays Kitty.

Advertisement

The first season of this true crime anthology focused on another high-profile case of a serial killer, Jefferey Dahmer.

In DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, it was Evan Peters who played the lead character. The murderer had killed and dismembered around seventeen people between 1978 and 1991.

Besides Peters, the season also starred Niecey Nash, who played the role of Glenda Cleveland a neighbor of Dahmer.

The first season itself had reached 1 billion views hours after the first 60 days of its release. With this record-breaking success, the series even became one of only four shows to become this popular.

Meanwhile, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story even became the third most popular English language show on Netflix.

Looking at the great traction the series gained, the streaming platform then ordered two more installments of the show.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will premiere on Netflix on September 19.

ALSO READ: Game Of Thrones Fame Emilia Clarke Set To Star As Lead In A Criminal Series Alongside Charlie Hunnam; Reports