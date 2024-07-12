Game Of Thrones Fame Emilia Clarke Set To Star As Lead In A Criminal Series Alongside Charlie Hunnam; Reports

Emilia Clarke, known for her role in Game of Thrones, is set to star in Prime Video's adaptation of the graphic novel Criminal, as reported by Variety.

Prime Video first announced the Criminal series in January 2024, unveiling a diverse cast that includes Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Gus Halper, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, and Dominic Burgess.

What is Emilia Clarke's role in the Criminal series?

The Criminal graphic novels, created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, are described as “an interlocking universe of crime stories.” Clarke will play Mallory, a sharp and daring armed robber, according to Variety.

Clarke's character Mallory is part of a heist crew and has an intense, Bonnie-and-Clyde-like relationship with Ricky Lawless, played by Gus Halper. Mallory's character is complex, she lives on the edge, is involved in criminal activities and keeps secrets that could endanger her and her team.

Emilia Clarke's other projects since Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones, where she earned four Emmy nominations. Since the Game of Thrones series aired from 2011 to 2019, Clarke has been seeking another role with similar critical and commercial success. During Game of Thrones, Clarke starred in Terminator Genisys (2015) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

She found success with the romantic drama Me Before You (2016), which earned $208 million on a $20 million budget. After Game of Thrones, Clarke appeared in Last Christmas and the Marvel series Secret Invasion.

Clarke is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, Hamilton Hodell, Narrative, and Hansen, Jacobson. Ed Brubaker will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer for Criminal, along with Jordan Harper.

Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Philipp Barnett will also be the executive producers. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will direct the first four episodes, produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Legendary Television.

