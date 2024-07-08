Chase McNary Weds Ellie White In A Non-Traditional Super Fun Ceremony; Know What All Happened

Chase McNary, known for his appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, recently married Ellie White in a breathtaking mountaintop ceremony. Their special day was held at Arapahoe Basin's mid-mountain lodge in Dillon, Colorado as per PEOPLE. The couple, who got engaged in 2022, said "I do" on Saturday, July 6, surrounded by breathtaking views from 11,500 feet.

Chase McNary and Ellie White's unique love story

McNary and White's journey to marriage began when McNary left the spotlight of reality TV and unexpectedly discovered love on social media. Their relationship blossomed, ending in a proposal atop Loveland Pass, laying the groundwork for their ideal wedding venue.

The couple described their wedding as "super fun" and "non-traditional," opting for a relaxed atmosphere that reflected their personalities. The mountaintop setting formed the central theme, representing love reaching new heights. McNary stated the meaning of their chosen location, with the breathtaking views that made the wait worthwhile.

McNary and White's artistic touches and personal style

McNary and White shifted from traditional wedding norms, creating a celebration full of artistic details. They enlisted the help of MARKED by Alex, a Denver-based florist known for her unique floral arrangements, to design a visually stunning backdrop. White's Galia Lahav wedding gown and McNary's custom suit from Nick's Menswear in Scottsdale, Arizona, perfectly captured their vibrant, mountain cocktail attire theme.

Before the ceremony, the couple hosted a series of intimate gatherings, including a chuck wagon dinner and a rehearsal dinner for close friends and family. The Jordan Kahn Orchestra provided live music that reflected the essence of their mountainous surroundings. Guests were treated to a delicious meal featuring local cuisine, followed by a dessert table and late-night snacks such as empanadas.

While their honeymoon plans are still open, McNary and White are thinking about visiting Fiji and New Zealand to celebrate their new chapter together. Beyond the wedding, they are excited about their future personal and professional growth as the couple continue to build their lives together.

