Who Are Julia Roberts' Kids? All About Pretty Woman Star's Children

Julia Roberts has made a very strong imprint in the minds of her fans through her acting skills and on-screen charm. The actress has kept on elevating her professional front with a wide range of projects she has taken up over the years.

The iconic actress predominantly ruled the 90s and the 2000s. With her work, including Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, and Notting Hill, she gained prominence globally and is deservingly, one of the most respected artists of this era.

Many people cherish the Academy Award-winning actress and her illustrious career but if you want to know about her family, especially about her children- Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry, we got you covered. Read ahead to learn about Julia Roberts's kids.

Julia Roberts welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004

It was two years after getting married to each other, Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder started a new chapter in their lives. The pair made an addition to their family by welcoming twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus on November 28, 2004.

The acclaimed actress found out about her pregnancy for the first time while she was shooting Ocean’s 12 with co-actor George Clooney.

During her appearance on The Late Stephen Colbert in 2022, she recalled, “I was pregnant for the first time, and you would have thought I was made of glass,” adding, “They just wanted to dress me in cotton balls and usher me. It was really, really charming."

Later while appearing on David Letterman's show, she revealed, “Hazel is an old-fashioned name, and she's a strong, perfect Hazel.”

While talking about her son Phinnaeus, Roberts revealed on Live With Regis and Kelly that her husband wanted to name him “Finn” which she liked but it appeared like a nickname.

Roberts conveyed that they had to have a proper name for him and then they could call him “Finn.”

Henry joins the Roberts-Moder clan

As reported by People, in 2006, the Ticket To Paradise actress' spokesperson told the outlet that the couple was expecting an addition to their family by the next summer.

Henry entered the family on June 18, 2007, and the family of four expanded. During her interview with Oprah in 2010, (when Henry was 3 years old), Julia said that her son, one morning said, “It's a beautiful day, Mama.” She added, "Which makes 5:30 (a.m.) a whole lot prettier."

Roberts said that it’s a thing about being new to the world, one is just so impressed with everything. One gets more grumpy as they get older.

Julia Roberts tries to keep her kids away from spotlight

The actress has been big on the privacy of her children. In 2013, she once told USA Today, “We try to protect our kids.” Roberts added, “We just want to have our family life and not have that intruded upon.”

It’s very rare that she posts about them on her social media. When her twins turned 19 in 2023, the celebrated actress shared a picture of them on Instagram from when they were infants.

She told Extra TV in 2023 that it is something to be celebrated and she knows Instagram is a platform where people share happy things.

While talking about the post, the Academy Award-winning actress expressed her love for her children and she revealed that she just happened to come across that cute picture of them and posted that on Instagram. The actress expressed that it allowed her to share something as a proud parent without risking their privacy.

Julia Roberts wants less influence of technology on her children

As per People, Julia Roberts has stated previously that she makes a concerted effort to connect with her family in person rather than through technology or phones. In light of this, putting away phones always is a rule in her home, especially during meals.

During her interview with Today in 2023, Robers shared, “For us, we just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station where everyone's phones go when you get home. There's no phones at the table, certainly.”

She told Extra TV that being home with her children with no devices actually “sounds like a good time” to her. Roberts expressed that she brought up her kids not being dependent on technology.

Julia Robers on Hazel and Phinnaeus being in college

According to People, the Runway Bride actress said that it is thrilling that her twins are in college but she was not “lucky” to get that college experience. Seeing her twins embarking on this journey is fascinating. She further expressed her excitement for them.

She shared with Jimmy Fallon in 2023 that her youngest son, Henry misses his elder sibling but he lives to be the only kid at home. She said, “I think it's a good 50/50 split,” adding, “He's loving it. And I think he misses his people."

Julia Roberts still an active mom even though her kids are older

During her appearance on Today, Roberts said that she is grateful that her kids still let her parent them.

She said, “I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is 'Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick, are you drinking enough tea? Text me when you get home. I can see that you're home safe and sound.”

Roberts further said that she has a lot of appreciation for her twins because they allow her to be the same mother to them. The actress shared that there is a lot of understanding.

She also expanded that even though she is often busy with her work and both her twins are in different colleges, they still try to stay connected over group calls.

The Notting Hill star shared that her family was on Facetime the other day. Her husband and youngest child were in another time zone than hers and then both her twins were somewhere.

She expanded that it was fun and she had a towel on her wet head and they were very happy to be together, even if it was a virtual get-together.

