Chase Stokes Reveals The ONE Rule That Keeps His Relationship With Kelsea Ballerini Strong

Newbies in love or couples who just transitioned from dating to marriage, this one's for you—please take notes as Chase Stokes shared how he and girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini keep their relationship strong and happy.

In PEOPLE's September digital cover story, the actor revealed that he and Ballerini have a rule of "never going more than three weeks" without seeing each other.

"We don't BS each other. If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it," he added. He believes that the effort people put into their careers should be matched with the same dedication in their personal lives to keep them fulfilled and intact.

"It's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease."

Though they typically split their time between Nashville, where Ballerini has a house, and South Carolina, where Stokes shoots Outer Banks, the two share a common place together in Los Angeles. Ballerini is currently coaching her first season of The Voice in Universal City, and Stokes has most of his shoots around Hollywood, California.

The couple’s beloved dogs, Milo and Dibs, complete the family with their presence. Stokes told PEOPLE that most days after they finish work, they spend time together doing therapeutic activities like cooking—Stokes’s go-to is skirt steak with a homemade chimichurri—and binge-watching the show Lost.

The lovely couple seems to be spending as much time together as they can before fall approaches, as both have a string of work commitments lined up for fall 2024. Stokes will next star in the Netflix film Uglies, based on the bestselling 2005 dystopian novel, which premieres on September 13. Additionally, Outer Banks Season 4 premieres on October 10, 2024.

He is also set to play an intriguing character in the upcoming romance Marked Men and an army captain in the thriller Valiant One in early 2025. Stokes also wishes to produce and expand his horizons as an artist. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini is set to release her new album Patterns on October 25, 2024.

The duo first met in 2022 via Instagram, four months after Ballerini filed for divorce from musician Morgan Evans. At the time, Stokes was shooting a movie out of the country.

