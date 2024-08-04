Throwback: When Madelyn Cline Said Her And Chase Stokes' Outer Banks Characters Were Always Meant To Be

Madelyn Cline, who is best known for playing Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series Outer Banks, has discussed her character's friendship with John B, who is portrayed by Chase Stokes, her former boyfriend. Cline says that she thinks Sarah and John B are meant to be together, saying that their relationship has been "meant to be since day one." She admits that there are difficulties in their relationship despite this.

A new plot point was introduced in recent episodes when Austin North's character, Sarah, spends the night with her ex-boyfriend Topper. Cline acknowledged that she was surprised and a little uneasy about this development. She voiced her worries that the plot didn't seem to fit Sarah's personality.

According to Cline, Sarah's actions are motivated by confusion and a sense of loss after being rejected by John B. She emphasized that real relationships, while frequently portrayed as fairy-tale romances, must deal with real-life issues, and how the characters navigate these issues is critical.

Chase Stokes expressed a more sympathetic view of the situation. He admitted that, while Sarah's actions were problematic, John B played a role in the conflicts that led to her decision. Stokes admitted that cheating is never justified, but he pointed out that John B's own actions contributed to their conflict.

Austin North, well known for playing Topper, recently discussed his opinions about the popular series' current plot. North believes that the love triangle, which has been a major motif, should be abandoned by his character.

He hinted that it might not be in the best interests of any of the persons involved to carry on with this complex relationship dynamic. North's remarks highlight how the complex nature of relationships and the actual difficulties that might affect even the most ideal connections are reflected in the show's changing plotlines.

Madelyn Cline, who portrays Sarah, spoke to InStyle on the emotional depth of the show's third season. She confesses that reading the screenplay was overpowering. Cline added that, while Sarah had previously endured enormous physical challenges, this season focuses on emotional issues.

Sarah's character is dealing with challenging issues such as family difficulties, interpersonal challenges, and personal insecurities. Cline remarked that she intends to present these subjects realistically and sensitively.

In addition, Cline stated that although the show features elements of adventure, the characters' emotional experiences are based on actual human experiences. She connects with Sarah's journey by drawing on her own experiences, which gives the character a personal and relatable touch. Cline's strategy makes sure that the characters' emotional struggles are authentic and powerful even in the setting of risky adventures.

