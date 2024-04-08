When Did Kelsea Ballerini And Chase Stokes Start Dating? Relationship Explored As Couple Appears At CMT Awards 2024 Together

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes confirmed their relationship and made headlines recently. The pair made their latest appearance together at the CMT Awards 2024.

Read on as we explore Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' relationship timeline, following the pair's appearance at the CMT Awards this year.

The beginning of their relationship in 2023

In January last year, the Peter Pan artist and the Netflix star were spotted together during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in L.A. Stokes included a cuddly photo from inside the arena in an Instagram dump that sparked rumors about his relationship with Ballerini.

Moreover, as speculation continued to grow, Ballerini shared her reaction in a candid TikTok video. "I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure," she captioned the post.

Chase Stokes acted shy about his status with the Grammy nominee, telling TMZ that the pair were "having a good time" together. "She's a sweet girl," he added.

Furthermore, the pair were spotted getting cozy at Robert's Western World bar in Nashville. In footage obtained by TMZ, Stokes leaned in close to whisper in Ballerini's ear before grabbing her hand, per Us.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were not officially dating, days after they were spotted holding hands inside a Nashville bar.

"Chase and Kelsea have been flirting back and forth since meeting through friends at the College Football National Championship Game in L.A., but they're not together," the insider said at the time. "They both think the other is very attractive, so you never know [what could happen]."

The pair’s relationship confirmation in 2023

The Blindsided singer confirmed that she was not single during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing that she slid into Stokes' DMs.

"[My manager] was like, 'You know who's really cute, like, when you're ready? Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right,'" she recalled. "His handle is 'hichasestokes,' and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

After confirming her romantic relationship with Stokes, Ballerini shared an Outer Banks TV show poster showing actor's face in honor of the show's third season on her Instagram story.

Moreover, Stokes was by Ballerini's side as she performed a song inspired by her split from Morgan Evans in 2022 on Saturday Night Live.

Before her SNL debut, the country singer uploaded a TikTok video post on her account about her goofing off with the Outer Banks star backstage.

The couple developed a flirtatious relationship in early 2023

Ballerini and Chase have a very flirty relationship which depicts that they like each other and are staying together in each other’s contact.

Kelsea likes Chase since he's of a fun and carefree nature. The singer needs that in a man. They are more likely to date exclusively in the future, according to a source cited by Us Weekly.

The Dibs songstress and the actor "have a very no strings [attached] situation" at the moment, the insider explained, adding, "They're rarely in the same place, so they're still getting to know each other."

Meanwhile, the couple appeared at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, which she co-hosted with Kane Brown last year.

The duo celebrated their first anniversary this year

Ballerini and Stokes paid sweet tributes to each other in celebration of their one-year relationship anniversary.

"A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," Ballerini wrote via Instagram, alongside a carousel of videos and snaps of the pair. "@hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs."

Stokes shared his own collection of pictures and clips to Instagram, alongside the caption: “One year of lovin you. P.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you.”

The couple’s recent appearance at CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their second public appearance together on April 7 at the CMT Music Awards 2024, which took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

According to Us Entertainment Weekly, Ballerini walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet in a red gown with lace cutout details and EFFY Jewelry as she embraced Stokes, who wore a white blazer and black trousers.

The lovebirds were seen kissing and wrapping their arms around each other ahead of the music award ceremony.

Last month, Stokes addressed his desire to make his relationship with Ballerini public.

"Sometimes it feels like maybe it's an oversharing situation, or maybe there's a lot of details," he told E! News in March, "but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private."

For more updates on Stokes-Ballerina's blooming relationship, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

