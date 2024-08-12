Chelsea Devantez Reveals She's Open About Her Abusive Relationship Because 'the Cure to Shame is to Share'; Details Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse.

Chelsea Devantez, a comedian, writer, and the host of the Glamorous Trash podcast, recently discussed the importance of sharing personal experiences in her memoir, I Shouldn't Be Telling You This (But I'm Going To Anyway). She revealed that her publisher made an unexpected request for her book, which tells the story of her escape from an abusive relationship. They asked her to redact or black out some sensitive parts of her story.

Nevertheless, Devantez chose to include the requested black lines while leaving the chapter exactly as it was. She clarified that she made this decision to highlight her conviction that sharing personal experiences in full transparency can have a powerful effect. She maintained that overcoming shame and promoting cultural change can both be greatly aided by sharing one's experiences.

In her opinion, every time a woman shares her story, it helps shift cultural norms and attitudes. Despite her reservations about writing so openly about her experiences with domestic abuse, Devantez remained committed to the idea that such transparency is necessary for both personal healing and societal progress.

Furthermore, Devantez, who also hosts the Glamorous Trash podcast, uses her platform to discuss memoirs with celebrities such as Delta Burke and Busy Philipps. Throughout these conversations, she continues to advocate for storytelling's transformative power, emphasizing the importance of confronting and challenging societal expectations.

Devantez openly expresses her fear and uncertainty about her situation, stating that her decade of therapy with a trauma specialist was critical to overcoming her obstacles. Despite this overwhelming support, confronting her reality remained daunting. She believes that the most difficult decisions often require significant courage.

She also admits that she kept the true nature of her situation hidden for many years. Devantez initially considered various options for dealing with her situation, such as consulting tarot readers and psychics and using manifestation techniques. She tried these methods before realizing that gathering the courage to confront her situation was her last resort.

Looking back, Devantez believed her life was normal while in the relationship. She assumed she could talk her boyfriend out of his strange behavior and that it was just a phase. She claims that such relationships are rarely depicted in the media, making it difficult for her to understand and cope with her situation.

Devantez thought about how she had never come across any literature or art that would have enabled her to identify her experience as being in a violent relationship. She had intended to close this gap by publishing her own artwork, so when the publisher changed it, it deeply upset her.

She is currently employed in Hollywood, and she hopes to combat the stigma associated with domestic abuse by using her book to encourage others to share their own stories. She wants to enable others to find their voice and support by thinking back to her early experience, when she had few resources and was completely dependent on her mother, who was having financial difficulties.

