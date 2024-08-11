'Difficult For Me .. Not Knowing': Former Strictly Come Dancing Professional Graziano Di Prima Breaks Silence On Getting Fired

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Graziano Di Prima, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, has finally broken silence over being fired by the BBC over allegations of assault. Di Prima, who was let go after claims that he kicked, hit, and spat at his celebrity partner Zara McDermott, insists he never assaulted her. He told Daily Mail that the “false” allegations have ruined his life quickly.

Di Prima, who returned to Italy after his departure, explains that he was never told exactly what he was accused of due to confidentiality rules. He told the outlet, "I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man. The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn’t easy but that’s the pressure of the show."

“I wasn’t meaning to kick her. I’d never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards, I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on."

“I’m not sure if this is it or if it’s from when we, as professional dancers, move our partner’s leg with our foot. That is what is so difficult for me — not knowing." The former professional added, "These vile, false allegations ruined my life in a matter of minutes – professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally.”

The dancer also reveals that his family is closely watching him due to concerns about his well-being following his high-profile dismissal. Despite his firing, Di Prima remains determined to continue his dancing career and not let the controversy define him.

The BBC, which has faced criticism over its handling of the situation, recently introduced new procedures for the upcoming season, including having a chaperone present during rehearsals.

This move came after complaints from other contestants, including Amanda Abbington, who claimed she developed PTSD from her experience with dancer Giovanni Pernice. Pernice has denied all allegations, and the BBC has not yet concluded its investigation.

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie apologized publicly, acknowledging the complaints and emphasizing that the organization takes all issues seriously.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

