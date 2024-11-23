Cher Reveals Being ‘Madly In Love’ With THIS 80s Heartthrob Who Left Her; Singer Recalls Their ‘Hysterical’ Moments

Can you imagine Cher being dumped? The legendary musician confirmed during her appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on November 20 that a “few men” have broken up with her and the one that hurt the most was Val Kilmer.

“Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left,” she said of the actor who is known for playing Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the Top Gun franchise. “Why would he leave if he’s having fabulous sex with one of the most beautiful women in the world?” the radio show host reacted.

In response to Stren’s exclaim, the Believe singer said some people are only meant to stay with someone for so long and pointed out that the Top Gun fame was quite young when they were a couple.

The former couple — who dated between 1982 and 1984 — reportedly had their first meet cute at a mutual friend’s birthday party. The duo had a 13-year age difference but on the other hand, Cher has been vocal about dating guys way younger than her.

The singer who’s now dating 38-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards once spoke to People magazine about her dating preference. “The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date,” she said in 2021.

She explained that younger men were not intimated by older women whereas the men in her age bracket “weren’t having it.” Recalling her and Kilmar’s bond, Cher revealed that they had a similar sense of humor that connected them in the first place.

The Strong Enough singer admitted her feelings to the outlet saying “I loved him—and I love him. He’s like nobody I’ve ever known.” She further described the qualities of Kilmar she was most fond of. “He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn’t do what anyone else does,” Cher added.

The singer wasn’t the only one who opened up about her breakups. Kilmer also shared details of his relationships in his memoir I’m Your Huckleberry where he described his break-up with actress Daryl Hannah as the “most painful” one. Meanwhile, he had only good things to say about her other flame, Cher.

“Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die,” the Batman Forever actor wrote.