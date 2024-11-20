Cher Reveals Farrah Fawcett Wanted to Spend Her Last Days in Her House? Here's Why Ryan O'Neal 'Denied' It

Cher is sharing a never known before wish of her late friend Farrah Fawcett. The singer befriended the actress all the way back in 1972 when the latter made a guest appearance on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. Over a decade after Fawcett's death, her friend has detailed one of her last wishes before her untimely death.

In her memoir, Cher revealed that Farrah wanted to stay at her house in her last days for one particular reason. She wrote, "When Farrah was sick, she would ask if she could spend her last days in my home because she wanted to see the ocean." But sadly it wasn't to be, because as per the 78-year-old, Fawcett's then partner, Ryan O'Neal shot down the idea, saying, "If she wants to see the ocean, she could stay at my house."

Charlie's Angles' Star was involved with O'Neal on and off for decades, they first started dating in 1979 and had a son together, Redmond in 1985. However, the couple broke up in 1997 after the actor cheated on her with actress Leslie Stefanson. But in 2001 the duo reunited after the Paper Moon actor was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Fawcett was later diagnosed with Anal Cancer in September 2006 and passed away in 2009. Farrah and Ryan had a rocky relationship and were on and off for a while, but the couple was together in her last days. O'Neal passed away in December 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘We’re Talking….’: Cher Speaks Of Musical Mamma Mia And Wish To Work With THIS Actor