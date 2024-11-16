'Wasn't Love at First Sight': Cher Opens Up About Meeting Sonny Bono

Cher, the legendary singer and actress, recently opened up about her unconventional love story with her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono. In an upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, Cher shared candid details about their first meeting, their evolving relationship, and the emotional apology that brought them closure years later.

Reflecting on her first encounter with Sonny in 1962, Cher revealed it wasn’t “love at first sight” but something entirely new. The then-16-year-old Cher met the 27-year-old Bono in a coffee shop, where his mohair suit, mustard shirt with a white collar, and Cuban boots left a lasting impression. Despite feeling like “everybody disappeared” when she saw him, she admitted, “He didn’t like me.” In fact, Bono told her, “I don’t find you particularly attractive,” a statement that left her both “upset and happy.”

Their relationship began when Bono offered Cher a place to stay as his housekeeper, and over time, they grew closer. Their 11-year age gap didn’t pose an issue, as Bono’s “childish” personality allowed them to connect in unexpected ways. Cher fondly recalled how they once spent an entire day painting with watercolors, an experience she believed other women in his life wouldn’t have appreciated. By 1964, the two had formed the duo Sonny & Cher, tied the knot, and later welcomed their son, Chaz, in 1969.

The pair’s marriage ended in 1975, with Cher admitting in a 2023 interview that Bono had “pissed me off royally and hurt me.” However, before his untimely death in 1998, Bono made amends. Cher recounted how he apologized for the pain he caused her, telling her, “I realized that I hurt you in so many ways, and I was wrong.” The heartfelt apology, she said, “went a long way” toward healing old wounds.

Advertisement

While their romance wasn’t a fairytale from the start, Cher and Sonny Bono’s connection blossomed into a partnership that shaped music history and a love story filled with complexity, growth, and eventual forgiveness. Their journey reminds us that even imperfect beginnings can leave a lasting legacy.

Sharon Stone, Cher And Other Hollywood Stars Insist On Leaving US Amid Kamala Harris' Loss Over Donald Trump